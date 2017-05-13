Amit Shah visit to change Telangana politics, says BJP

Hyderabad: TS BJP president K. Laxman on Friday said that Telangana state politics will witness a sea-change once his party’s national president Amit Shah wraps up his three-day tour of the state.

Addressing newsmen at the party headquarters here, Dr Laxman said that the BJP has in principle decided to contest the 2019 elections on its own in the state, without any alliances with other parties or seat adjustments. He said the BJP was confident of coming to power in the state, with several leaders from other parties joining the party in the coming days.

Dr Laxman said that the BJP was confident of even winning the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, defeating MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi “since poor Muslims and women will vote for the BJP”.

He said Amit Shah will kick-start the party campaign during his three-day visit to state by participating in a booth-level workers meeting for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat on May 24 in Karwan.