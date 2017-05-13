Nation, Politics

Amit Shah visit to change Telangana politics, says BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 13, 2017, 1:10 am IST
Updated May 13, 2017, 3:01 am IST
Telangana BJP president said that the BJP has in principle decided to contest the 2019 elections on its own in the state.
BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
 BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: TS BJP president K. Laxman on Friday said that Telangana state politics will witness a sea-change once his party’s national president Amit Shah wraps up his three-day tour of the state.

Addressing newsmen at the party headquarters here, Dr Laxman said that the BJP has in principle decided to contest the 2019 elections on its own in the state, without any alliances with other parties or seat adjustments. He said the BJP was confident of coming to power in the state, with several leaders from other parties joining the party in the coming days.

Dr Laxman said that the BJP was confident of even winning the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, defeating MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi “since poor Muslims and women will vote for the BJP”.

He said Amit Shah will kick-start the party campaign during his three-day visit to state by participating in a booth-level workers meeting for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat on May 24 in Karwan.

Tags: amit shah
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah’s Telangana visit will focus on Nalgonda

Amit Shah has been directing party leaders to reach into villages in Telangana and campaign door-to-door.
12 May 2017 12:40 AM
BJP national president Amit Shah

TRS sends veiled warning to BJP ahead of Amit Shah trip

The BJP national president will be camping in Hyderabad from May 23 to 25 to strengthen the party.
20 Apr 2017 1:27 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Buddha Purnima marks Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death where devout followers offer prayers. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan devotees celebrate Buddha Purnima in Colombo
Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
Reddit photoshoppers made encouraging scenes placing six-year-old Syrian refugee in the most safe situations and that has made many people contribute money to help her have a better place to stay. (Photo: Reddit)

This is how Reddit photoshoppers ensured a better life for Syrian refugee girl
The Hong Kong bun festival is held every year to make the spirits of people killed by pirates happy through various parades and food like buns. (Photo: AP).

Locals celebrate Hong Kong bun festival to calm spirits killed by pirates
Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala dress had quite a lot of fans because it was so big photoshop experts go to work and made the funniest versions of the dress. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala dress has been photoshopped into hilarious memes
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung launches its latest Z4 with Tizen 3.0

The Samsung Z4 is first Tizen powered phone to feature a 2.5D curved glass display.
 

Padma Bhushan awardee couple from Chennai wins hearts in Vodafone ad

The response has been tremendous (Photo: YouTube)
 

Yemen: Al-Qaeda recruiting through quiz; AK-47 for first prize

Al-Qaeda’s Yemeni branch, one of the most active in the militant network, has taken advantage of the chaos in the country to strengthen its positions, particularly in remote southern regions. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 

Sarkar 3 movie review: Beneath power lies nothing

A still from the film.
 

Players must act responsibly, says Virender Sehwag after Kanpur police arrest bookies

"You can keep enormous security, but they can't stop anything if the player wants to do something (unlawful). It's the player's own responsibility to ensure that no one questions your integrity," said Virender Sehwag. (Photo: PTI)
 

Vidhu Vinod Chopra pulls a casting coup by roping Ranveer, Ranbir and Deepika in?

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AAP spreading ‘falsehoods’, man who attacked me not from BJP: Kapil Mishra

Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on the 2nd day of an indefinite hunger strike against the alleged misuse of public money to send Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aides on a foreign trip, at his residence in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

KPCC job: DK Shivakumar ‘equation’ with JD(S) a spoiler

D.K. Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Congress goes back to the basics

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal with KPCC chief Dr G Parameshwar during a party meeting (Photo: DC0

Karnataka: No lobbying, no attacks - KC Venugopal for ‘clean Congress’

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal greets Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Karnataka: KS Eshwarappa - My brigade still matters to me

A file picture of Eshwarappa at Sangolli Rayanna Brigade meeting
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham