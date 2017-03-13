Nation, Current Affairs

With just 90 votes, Irom Sharmila's struggle against AFSPA reaches dead end

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 13, 2017, 1:43 pm IST
Updated Mar 13, 2017, 1:43 pm IST
After a 16-year fast, anti-AFSPA activist Irom Sharmila managed to find only 90 people to vote for her.
Anti-AFSPA activist Irom Sharmila. (Photo: File)
 Anti-AFSPA activist Irom Sharmila. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: On November 2, 2000, a young poet stood at a bus stop in Malom, Manipur, waiting for her bus. Suddenly, an army detachment reached the spot, and opened fire indiscriminately. 10 young men were killed.

The poet was Irom Sharmila Chanu. Shattered by the incident, the now-famous activist began a fast the very next day, against the draconian Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which allowed the armed forces to carry out atrocities without fear of the law.

Incredibly, Sharmila’s fast continued for a record 16 years, something unheard of anywhere in the world, in any righteous struggle.

The courts made attempts to force Sharmila to abandon her fast. They ordered she be moved to police custody for “trying to commit suicide”, and a feeding tube was inserted into her nose to feed her liquids.

But Sharmila refused to end her fast, though victory was nowhere in sight. Last year, in a Delhi court last year, Irom said with tears in her eyes, “I want to stay alive. I want to live. I want to marry, I want to love, but before I can do that, I want the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act removed from Manipur.’

However, Sharmila ended her fast on August 9 last year, and decided to contest the elections. Her decision was perhaps the result of the realisation that her fast would never achieve its goal. But incredibly, many of those who had supported Irom turned their backs on her as soon as she ended her fast, including some members of her family.

In the end, contesting against Manipur CM Okram Ibobi Singh in his constituency of Thoubal, Sharmila managed to get just 90 votes.

On Saturday, her eyes brimming with tears, she announced her departure from the ring. ‘I will never set foot in here again’, she declared. 

Sharmila had lost, just as s Manorama, the woman killed in custody in 2005 by the Assam Rifles lost, just as the women of Manipur who staged a naked protest to demand justice for Manorama lost, just as Madkam Hikme and Sukhmati in Bastar lost. Responding to this defeat, Irom Sharmila stoically wrote on her Facebook page on Sunday, ‘Thanks for 90 votes’.

All Sharmila had said was that the army should not rape women. All she said was that soldiers should not open fire on pedestrians, or declare 12-year-old children “terrorists” and shoot them in an encounter.

In the just concluded Assembly elections in 5 states, Mukhtar Abbas Ansari, the gangster-turned-politician, won from Mau by a huge margin of over 97000 votes. Incredibly, he earned his victory while sitting in a jail cell. Amarmani Tripathi’s son, Amanmani, won from jail too, after being convicted of murdering his wife. But Irom Sharmila, who waged a singular, life-defying struggle against AFSPA for 16 years, ended up with 90 votes.

Responding to her defeat, Sharmila posted a short but heartbreaking statement on her Facebook account:

Sharmila, in a statement to the media, also blamed the system, which allows the corrupt to win elections through money power. She announced that she was quitting politics.

Ahead of the elections, Sharmila had also revealed that the BJP had offered her Rs 36 crore to contest the elections on the saffron party's ticket after she ended her fast, a claim denied by the party.

In order to meet the party’s monetary requirements, PRJA took to crowdfunding online to raise funds. However, with just 90 votes, it seems Sharmila was eventually abandoned even by many of those who funded her.

"I am fed up with this political system. I have decided to quit active politics. I will move to south India as I need to calm my mind," Sharmila told PTI after the election.

"But I will continue my fight against AFSPA until and unless it is repealed. But I will fight as a social activist," she said.

Her party, the People’s Resurgence and Justice Party (PRJA), has said that it will continue to fight elections without her. Sharmila has pledged moral support to the party.

But Sharmila's struggle has probably reached a dead end. Where does she go from here? She fasted for 16 years, and then she lost an election badly. Both paths, of agitation and of electoral politics, seem to be closed to her now. Through what new methods can she continue her struggle? Only time will tell.

Tags: irom sharmila, afspa, manipur elections
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Irom Sharmila (Photo: PTI)

Manipur offers only 90 votes to Irom Sharmila

Irom had consciously chosen to challenge Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh.
12 Mar 2017 2:11 AM
Human rights activist Irom Sharmila

Fed up with political system, have decided to quit: Irom Sharmila

Sharmila, who contested from Thoubal constituency against Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh was relegated to the fourth position.
11 Mar 2017 7:36 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Anushka Sharma promoted her film 'Phillauri' on the reality show 'The Voice India' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka shows off her moves as she promotes Phillauri on reality show
Ranbir Kapoor, who's busied himself with Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film, took some time off to watch good friend Varun Dhawan's upcoming film, 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor steps out to watch Varun's Badrinath Ki Dulhania
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Here are the fashion hits and misses at the Zee Cine Awards
Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Hrithik, Sonam, Emraan, others raise the style quotient
Numerous Bollywood stars were spotted at a screening of Rajkummar Rao's film 'Trapped' in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars give their thumbs up to Rajkummar's Trapped at screening
Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh shot for the song 'MYL' from the film 'Noor' in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi collaborates with Badshah, Diljit for MYL song from Noor
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Virat Kohli wishes Holi, shares an important message

(Photo: AFP)
 

Almost 60 percent women fantasise about their ex while having sex

48 percent men thought of their ex (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Afghanistan’s Mohammad Shahzad goes past Virat Kohli in T20Is

Mohammad Shahzad has now scored 1779 runs in 58 T20Is at an average of 32.34. (Photo: PTI)
 

Leaked: Android 8.0 to include these upgrades

new report suggests that it could be named anything, either Oreo or something else starting with ‘O’.
 

Rape, murder will be allowed in shocking new Russian reality show

Not even the birth of a baby would make them halt the play (Photo: AFP)
 

Karan hits back at Kangana’s ‘nepotism’ accusation, this time on KWK

The controvesial statements of Kargana Ranaut and Karan Johar against each other have been in the news recently.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jethmalani berates Justice Karnan, says 'Don't destroy or weaken judiciary'

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Ram Jethmalani (Photo: PTI)

J&K: Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch sector

Image for representational purpose only

Pro-ISIS group priases Saifullah as 'example' for Indian Muslims

Saifullah, who was killed in a stand off with the ATS, in the Thakurganj area of Lucknow. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Crorepati count rises in UP Assembly; 1/4th MLAs face serious criminal cases

Uttar Pradesh BJP President Keshav Prasad Maurya, with face smeared with colours, celebrates with supporters the counting trends showing the party's pyrrhic victory in the state assembly polls, at BJP office in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: BWSSB vigilance squad flooded with water theft calls

After the squad was set up, we decided to take the help of the citizens in tracking down the culprits. The board is losing a huge share of its revenue in the form of water leakages and thefts. To plug the huge financial losses we encouraged citizens to call us and let us know about theft so that we can carry out raids and take action,” he added. 
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham