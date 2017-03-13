Ten drown in Telangana Holi revelry

Ten people drowned in different areas of Telangana while celebrating Holi on Sunday. Two each from Hyderabad, Mahbubabad, Janagam and Siddipet districts, and one each from Jagtial, Sangareddy, Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar districts drowned during Holi celebrations. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Ten people drowned in different areas of Telangana while celebrating Holi on Sunday. Two each from Hyderabad, Mahbubabad, Janagam and Siddipet districts, and one each from Jagtial, Sangareddy, Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar districts drowned during Holi celebrations.

In Hyderabad, B. Pavan 18, a bus cleaner and his friend B. Ganesh, 18, working in a jewellery shop, went to the Gandipet reservoir in Moinabad to take bath after celebrating Holi near their house. While bathing they went into the deep waters and accidentally drowned. Expert swimmers were rushed to recover their bodies from the reservoir. They were both residents of Borabanda.

In Mahbubabad district, B. Veeresh, 10, and N. CHaran, 9, hailing from Kuravi mandal, drowned in Dontikunta lake. Three others managed to escape.

In Janagam district, P. Kranti Kumar, 19, and N. Nagaraju 19, and their friends, hailing from Jangam town, went to take bath in a nearby reservoir.

In an attempt to save their friend Akhil from drowning, the duo slipped and fell into the reservoir and drowned. In Siddipet, V. Srikanth, 9, and C. Prashanth, 13, both hailing from Varadaraju-lapalli, drowned in a nearby pond. Both the kids were the only children of their parents.

In Sangareddy, Srinivas Reddy, 24, drowned in a tank in Anantasagar village, while Shiva, 21, drowned in the Saralasagar project in Kothakota in Mahabub-nagar district. Mahesh, 18, from Tirumalagiri in Nalgonda district, also accidentally slipped and fell into a tank and drowned.

He did not know swimming.

