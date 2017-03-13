Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: Budget presented, Rs 4000 crore for loan waiver to farmers

ANI
Published Mar 13, 2017, 5:32 pm IST
Updated Mar 13, 2017, 5:33 pm IST
In his speech, the Finance Minister said that Telangana was always neglected in the state of United Andhra Pradesh.
Telangana Finance Minister Etela Rajendra. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Telangana Finance Minister Etela Rajendra. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Hyderabad: Telangana Finance Minister Etela Rajendra on Monday introduced budget for the year 2017-18.

He said it's a proud moment to introduce the budget consecutively for the fourth time in the assembly.

In his speech, he said that Telangana was always neglected in the state of United Andhra Pradesh and only now development is happening in the state.

"Though demonetisation affected us, we have raised revenue through other taxes," he said.

The budget allotted Rs. 1,731 crore to women and child development, Rs. 5,070 crore for Backward Class welfare, Rs. 1,939 crore for fee reimbursement and Rs. 4,000 crore for farmers' loan waiver.

