Nation, Current Affairs

Kannada novel writer's face blackened by suspected right wing group

ANI
Published Mar 13, 2017, 4:29 pm IST
Updated Mar 13, 2017, 8:13 pm IST
Yogesh Master was on Sunday attacked by unidentified persons, who smeared his face with black oil.
Kannada writer Yogesh Master. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Kannada writer Yogesh Master. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Devanagere: A case has been registered after Kannada writer Yogesh Master's face was blackened by unidentified persons.

Yogesh Master was on Sunday attacked by unidentified persons, who smeared his face with black oil.

He is an author of a controversial Kannda novel 'Dundhi'.

The incident took place when the author, after attending a literature program was taking tea.

It is being said that some right wing organisation (RSS mind set) could be behind the incident.

The police has registered a complaint and investigating the matter.

No arrests has been reported so far.

Tags: kannada writer, yogesh master, face blackened
Location: India, Karnataka, Davangere

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Kerala priest takes over the internet with his breakdance moves

This is a breath of fresh air (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Stand up comic shows how 'dosa' brought peace in south India

Dosa is like weed for south Indians (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman says hysterectomy to remove tumour made her a sex addict

She is having a lot of younger partners (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Virat Kohli wishes Holi, shares an important message

(Photo: AFP)
 

Almost 60 percent women fantasise about their ex while having sex

48 percent men thought of their ex (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Afghanistan’s Mohammad Shahzad goes past Virat Kohli in T20Is

Mohammad Shahzad has now scored 1779 runs in 58 T20Is at an average of 32.34. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Around 8 MLAs to be sworn in tomorrow with Parrikar: BJP

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)

Centre to give 'befitting' response on ceasefire violations: Jitendra Singh

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Attack on Arunachal student shocking: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo: PTI/File)

GSM slams MGP for 'insulting' pre-poll alliance by joining hands with BJP

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. (Photo: PTI/File)

UP: 38-year-old Dalit killed, 2 arrested

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham