Kannada novel writer's face blackened by suspected right wing group

Devanagere: A case has been registered after Kannada writer Yogesh Master's face was blackened by unidentified persons.

Yogesh Master was on Sunday attacked by unidentified persons, who smeared his face with black oil.

He is an author of a controversial Kannda novel 'Dundhi'.

The incident took place when the author, after attending a literature program was taking tea.

It is being said that some right wing organisation (RSS mind set) could be behind the incident.

The police has registered a complaint and investigating the matter.

No arrests has been reported so far.