Nation, Current Affairs

British raj caused deaths of 35 million Indians: Shashi Tharoor

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 13, 2017, 3:52 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2017, 3:53 am IST
Parliamentarian continues demand for British apology over atrocities.
Shashi Tharoor (Photo: File)
 Shashi Tharoor (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: In a wide-ranging opinion piece for Al Jazeera, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has claimed that the British — during their rule — were responsible for the deaths of at least 35 million Indians.

Mr Tharoor, also the author of An Era of Darkness: The British Empire in India, has been spearheading the demand for an official apology from the British for atrocities committed during the Raj.

Two years ago, at an Oxford Union debate, he had called for reparations from Britain to its former colonies. He has also in the past referred to former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill as ‘a thoroughly unpleasant scoundrel,’ and explained why the British were also behind the proliferation of certain engineered social evils such as the caste system in India.

Sir Winston Churchill was the Prime Minister of Britain from 1940 to 1945 and again, from 1951 to 1955. In the Al Jazeera column, the member of Parliament suggested Victoria Memorial in Kolkata be turned into a museum displaying the “truth of the British Raj”.

“This famous monument stands testimony to the glorification of the British Raj in India. It is time that it be converted to serve as a reminder of what was done to India by the British, who conquered one of the richest countries in the world (27 per cent of global gross domestic product in 1700) and reduced it to, after over two centuries of looting and exploitation, one of the poorest, most diseased and most illiterate countries on Earth by the time they left in 1947,” he wrote.

Mr Tharoor also deplored present-day Britain’s ignorance of actual war crimes committed by its Rajera officials and soldiers and slammed what he described was the original Brexit. He insisted there be a memorial remembering the lives lost during the turbulent occupation.

“Nor is there any memorial to the massacres of the Raj, from Delhi in 1857 to Amritsar in 1919, the deaths of 35 million Indians in totally unnecessary famines caused by British policy, or the “divide and rule” policy that culminated in the horrors of Partition in 1947 when the British made their shambolic and tragic Brexit from the subcontinent. The lack of such a museum is striking,” he wrote in the Al Jazeera piece.  

Several of Mr Tharoor’s articles and speeches on the subject have gone viral online — triggering mass support in India, for a British apology. In fact, he suggested earlier this year that 2019 — the year marking the centenary of the infamous Jallianwala Bagh massacre — will be a “good time” for Britain to apologise for all wrongs committed during its 200-year rule on India.

Appearing on Sky News, the Parliamentarian said India had played a critical role in the wars fought by Britain.

Tags: british raj, shashi tharoor, british apology
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Ranbir Kapoor, who's busied himself with Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film, took some time off to watch good friend Varun Dhawan's upcoming film, 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor steps out to watch Varun's Badrinath Ki Dulhania
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Here are the fashion hits and misses at the Zee Cine Awards
Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Hrithik, Sonam, Emraan, others raise the style quotient
Numerous Bollywood stars were spotted at a screening of Rajkummar Rao's film 'Trapped' in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars give their thumbs up to Rajkummar's Trapped at screening
Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh shot for the song 'MYL' from the film 'Noor' in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi collaborates with Badshah, Diljit for MYL song from Noor
Several celebrities from the film industry were spotted arriving for a screening of the film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Bollywood stars come out to watch the film
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Naam Shabana music review: Strictly average and inconsequential

A still from the film.
 

Video: Girl swept away as wind blows open door, still holds on to phone

She just won't let go off her smartphone (Photo: Facebook)
 

Post UN Bharatnatyam debacle, Aishwaryaa Dhanush meets Priyanka Chopra

The actress has given a conscious priority to the West post her success in Hollywood.
 

Large penis size plays a part in making women orgasm more often

Men can still work the magic by mixing up steps (Photo: YouTube)
 

SRK and Aamir make their Sunday Khantastic as they catch up for dinner!

The two were also joined by CEO of Netflix, Reed Castings.
 

People are having less sex due to rise of social media and too much tv

Long work hours have often been cited (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ten drown in Telangana Holi revelry

Ten people drowned in different areas of Telangana while celebrating Holi on Sunday. Two each from Hyderabad, Mahbubabad, Janagam and Siddipet districts, and one each from Jagtial, Sangareddy, Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar districts drowned during Holi celebrations. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Traffic police to focus on accident prone areas

To reduce road accidents at night in the city, the traffic police is focusing on 85 black spots in the city like Tirumulgherry X Roads, BRO Junction, Lal Bazaar Junction, Lothukunta Secuderabad, Dairy Farm X Roads, Old Bowenpally Check Post, Market Yard and Diamond Point in Secunderabad, Lalaguda, Habsiguda X Road Tarnaka, Jubilee Hills Road #45, Vengal Rao Park, Road #1 in Banjara Hills, Bapughat etc. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in godown

Station fire officer D. Tirupati said, “The fire was minor, but the smoke was dense, and there was difficulty in dousing the fire. But we managed to put out the fire. Due to lack of ventilation the smoke spread rapidly. There were no casualties. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Religious gathering concludes

The main topics discussed in the programme were the rights of wife and husband, the upbringing of children and the role of parents in moulding their children and making them good citizens, said Mr. Nayeem Attari the organiser of the programme. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Garbage burns despite rulings

Setting fire to garbage in public spaces causes environmental problems as the fire damages other trees, small saplings and shrubs. Burning of plastic and other materials mixed in the waste adds to air pollution and is a health hazard. Carcinogens and poisonous gases are released into the air.  
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham