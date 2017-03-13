Nation, Current Affairs

Being harassed to stop me from contesting bypoll: Jaya’s niece Deepa

PTI
Published Mar 13, 2017, 3:25 pm IST
Updated Mar 13, 2017, 3:31 pm IST
Deepa Jayakumar paid homage at Jayalalithaa's memorial at around 10 pm yesterday and sat there in meditation.
Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar. (Photo: File)
 Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of J Jayalalithaa, on Monday alleged that she is being harassed to prevent her from contesting bypoll in R K Nagar Assembly seat to be held on April 12.

Apparently referring to AIADMK chief V K Sasikala's camp, she said, "Right from the day I announced that I will be contesting in R K Nagar Assembly constituency, I am being harassed in several ways indirectly."

"I could not even stay at my house and goons are being sent against me. I do not know who (goons) they are...," Jayakumar told reporters.

"Several conspiracies are being hatched to prevent me from contesting in the bypoll," she alleged.

Jayakumar alleged that was prevented from visiting the hospital where Jayalalithaa was admitted last year and was also kept away from taking part in the last rites of the leader.

In an unexpected move, she paid homage at Jayalalithaa's memorial at the Marina Beach here at around 10 PM and sat there in meditation for some time.

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had also sat in meditation on February 7 at the memorial before revolting against Sasikala.

Announcing the founding of MGR Amma Deepa Peravai on February 24, Jayakumar had said she will contest from R K Nagar Assembly constituency that fell vacant following the death of Jayalalithaa on December 5 last year.

Tags: deepa jayakumar, sasikala, jayalalithaa, rk nagar bypoll, panneerselvam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Deepa Jayakumar

Will not seek support, will contest alone, says Deepa Jayakumar

She claimed that she will prove in the elections that she is the real legacy of the late CM.
10 Mar 2017 7:15 AM
DMK Working President MK Stalin. (Photo: File)

Support DMK in Jayalalithaa's constituency: MK Stalin tells Oppn

Already DMK's allies such as Congress, IUML, MMK and Eswaran-led Kongu Nadu Makkal Desiya Katchi have pledged their support for the bypoll.
12 Mar 2017 8:32 PM

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Stand up comic shows how 'dosa' brought peace in south India

Dosa is like weed for south Indians (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman says hysterectomy to remove tumour made her a sex addict

She is having a lot of younger partners (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Virat Kohli wishes Holi, shares an important message

(Photo: AFP)
 

Almost 60 percent women fantasise about their ex while having sex

48 percent men thought of their ex (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Afghanistan’s Mohammad Shahzad goes past Virat Kohli in T20Is

Mohammad Shahzad has now scored 1779 runs in 58 T20Is at an average of 32.34. (Photo: PTI)
 

Leaked: Android 8.0 to include these upgrades

new report suggests that it could be named anything, either Oreo or something else starting with ‘O’.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Arun Jaitley back as as Defence Minister after Parrikar resigns

Finance minister Arun Jaitley. (File photo)

Hyderabad: 2 killed as mound of mud caves in at construction site

Two women labourers were on Monday killed and two others injured when they got trapped under a huge heap of mud at an under-construction site. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Manipur Governor asks Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh to resign

Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Jethmalani berates Justice Karnan, says 'Don't destroy or weaken judiciary'

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Ram Jethmalani (Photo: PTI)

J&K: Pak violates ceasefire along LoC, Poonch-Rawalakot bus suspended

Image for representational purpose only
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham