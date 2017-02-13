I feel the new President of America creates a wall: Dalai Lama

Nation, Current Affairs

The Dalai Lama spoke on the need for revival of ancient Indian wisdom and the need for an education system to develop this.
The Dalai Lama and minister K.T.Rama Rao (partially) seen at the foundation laying ceremony of the Dalai Lama Centre in Hyderabad on Sunday.
Hyderabad: Spiritual leader the Dalai Lama feels that instead of building walls as President Trump does, nations should engage in dialogue to resolve issues, and form regional Union of Nations for peaceful co-existence.

Dalai Lama, an admirer of the European Union, said here on Sunday that “all countries should develop the spirit of the European Union and join hands, (rather than fighting among themselves).”

“I often express the view that the European Union spirit should spread in a way as to form an African Union and the like. Eventually, Latin American nations too can form into one Union. Sometimes, I feel the new President of America creates a wall. I feel Mexico should instead be a part of the United States.”

The Dalai Lama was addressing a gathering after performing the ground-breaking ceremony for the new South Asian hub of the Dalai Lama Centre for Ethics and Transformative Values. The theme of the address at the Hitex open arena was ‘Ethics, Values and Well-Being’.

The Dalai Lama spoke on the need for revival of ancient Indian wisdom and the need for an education system to develop this. “I am encouraged to see the plans for the establishment of the centre. Promotion of ethics and values has never been important in our world. I am especially delighted to see the effort taking roots in a country like India, which has a longstanding tradition of ‘ahmisa and karuna’, which Tibetians have tried to keep alive for generations. India is an example to the rest of the world as all major religions harmoniously co-exist here, though some problems raise occasionally.’’

“In order to achieve a demilitarised world, we must make efforts to create a spirit of dialogue. This is a practical way. The best way forward is dialogue. Whenever there arises some differences in interests or views, let us resolve them through dialogue,” he said, stressing on the need to make the 21st Century the Century of Dialogue.

The spiritual leader also stressed on the importance of human compassion, that he said should gain precedence over materialistic pursuits.

“India’s development should focus more on rural development. I prefer seeing more development in rural areas. There’s a need for having more of health and education facilities in rural areas,’’ he said.

