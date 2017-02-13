Controversy sparks over Madhya Pradesh CM's pic with ‘ISI man’

Bhopal: A picture purportedly showing one of the accused in the Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)-backed spy racket, busted in Madhya Pradesh on February 9, in the company of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday sparked a political storm in the state.

Opposition Congress here expressed serious concern over the ISI suspect’s alleged link with several senior BJP leaders in MP including the Chief Minister.

In the picture, one of the members of the spy ring, Dhruv Saxena, was seen standing near the Shivraj. It appears that the photograph was taken at a function.

“Separate pictures showing Dhruv in company of the Chief Minister and also with BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargia have surfaced establishing his links to BJP. It is a matter of serious concern,” the Congress spokesman said.

State unit president Nand Kumar Chouhan on Sunday however, dismissed the charges of links with the ISI suspect.

“This is an age of selfie. Anyone can take selfie with any leader or a celebrity. On the basis of selfie, one cannot claim anyone’s link with a certain person,” Mr Chouhan said, adding, “I am categorically and repeatedly saying that the accused in the spy racket is not a member of BJP.”

Anti-terrorist squad of MP on February nine busted the ISI-backed spy racket by arresting 11 people in four districts in the state. The racket used to facilitate their ISI handlers in Pakistan to contact officials in the Indian defence establishment through their parallel telephone exchanges by concealing their identities to extract military related information.s