Nation, Current Affairs

Controversy sparks over Madhya Pradesh CM's pic with ‘ISI man’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Feb 13, 2017, 1:53 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2017, 1:53 am IST
In the picture, one of the members of the spy ring, Dhruv Saxena, was seen standing near the Shivraj.
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: PTI)
 Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: A picture purportedly showing one of the accused in the Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)-backed spy racket, busted in Madhya Pradesh on February 9, in the company of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday sparked a political storm in the state.

Opposition Congress here expressed serious concern over the ISI suspect’s alleged link with several senior BJP leaders in MP including the Chief Minister.
In the picture, one of the members of the spy ring, Dhruv Saxena, was seen standing near the Shivraj. It appears that the photograph was taken at a function.

“Separate pictures showing Dhruv in company of the Chief Minister and also with BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargia have surfaced establishing his links to BJP. It is a matter of serious concern,” the Congress spokesman said.
State unit president Nand Kumar Chouhan on Sunday however, dismissed the charges of links with the ISI suspect.

“This is an age of selfie. Anyone can take selfie with any leader or a celebrity. On the basis of selfie, one cannot claim anyone’s link with a certain person,” Mr Chouhan said, adding, “I am categorically and repeatedly saying that the accused in the spy racket is not a member of BJP.”

Anti-terrorist squad of MP on February nine busted the ISI-backed spy racket by arresting 11 people in four districts in the state. The racket used to facilitate their ISI handlers in Pakistan to contact officials in the Indian defence establishment through their parallel telephone exchanges by concealing their identities to extract military related information.s

Tags: shivraj singh chouhan, inter-services intelligence
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Entertainment Gallery

Shahid, Kangana and Saif were recently seen promoting their upcoming film, Rangoon. (Photo source Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Kangana and Saif step out in style for the promotion of Rangoon
Abhishek Bachchan, football star Bhaichung Bhutia and several other celebrities were seen at the Nike Premiere Cup 2017 on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek, Bhaichung, other stars bond over football
Akshay Kumar and Aaditya Thackeray were seen at the 2nd Kudo World Cup 2017 on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay is all excited as he hosts 2nd Kudo World Cup 2017
Celebrities were seen at a screening of 'Jolly LLB 2' held by Akshay Kumar late Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar hosts Jolly LLB 2 screening for B-Town
Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen having a great time on the sets of Kapil Sharma's show where they promoted their film 'Rangoon' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Kangana put on their dancing shoes on Kapil Sharma's show
Akshay Kumar's son Aarav and several other celebrities were seen arriving for the screening of Akshay Kumar's 'Jolly LLB 2' late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Family, stars come out to watch Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Good to have the record out of way: R Ashwin

Playing in his 45th Test match, R Ashwin achieved the feat when he dismissed Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim in the first session of the fourth and penultimate day of the one-off Test. (Photo: AFP)
 

Indian cricket fraternity congratulates blind cricket team for T20 WC triumph

India also won the previous and inaugural edition in 2012. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Australian wicketkeeper gets hit on the head with a bat

Sam Harper was hit on head during a Sheffield Shield match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Having sex too frequently can affect satisfaction in bed

It all depends on finding the right one (Photo: Pixabay)
 

UK: 150-year-old wedding dress found after social media appeal

A Facebook post about the loss of her dress was shared more than 200,000 times across social media. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Buckingham Palace offers 30,000-a-year to run Queen's Twitter

A job advertisement has been placed on the Queen's official website seeking a new 'digital communications officer' to join a
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ex-DRDO Saraswat chief slams Navy’s Tejas rejection

An aerial aerobatics team pose for photos during a rehearsal ahead of Aero India 2017 at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru. The show will run from Feb. 14 to 18. (Photo: DC)

Judicial database being used to forge FIR for bails

The CBI has initiated a probe under the relevant sections of the Information Technology Act against the accused.

Plan for Osmania General Hospital garden opposed

The GHMC’s work around the historic tree stopped after two days following objections

27-year-old Warangal youth shot dead in United States

Mamidala Vamshi Reddy

Female genital mutilation prevalent despite rising anger

The tradition aims to curb sexual drive in women and exert control
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham