Mumbai: Helicopter with 7 on board, including ONGC staff, goes missing

Mumbai: A Pawan Hans helicopter with seven people, including Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) employees, has lost contact with Air Traffic Control (ATC) 30 nautical miles off Mumbai.

The helicopter took off from Juhu at 10:20 am and was scheduled to land at North Field of ONGC at 10:58 am but did not reach there. No contact could be established after 10:30 am. The search for the helicopter is underway.

"2 Immediate Support Vessels (ISV) deployed for patrol in area have been diverted for search and rescue along with 3 Coast Guard units already in area. Seaking 42B helicopter being launched in addition," Navy Spokesperson told news agency ANI.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a tweet said he has requested for help from Coast Guard and other agencies in the search and rescue operations.

Spoke to Defence Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharamanji & requested for help from Coast Guard and other agencies in the search and rescue operations ;CMDONGC has rushed to Mumbai;pray for safety of the ONGC officers and the pilots pic.twitter.com/sBNwfHGP0a — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) January 13, 2018

