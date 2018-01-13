search on deccanchronicle.com
Mumbai: Boat with 40 school children on board capsizes in sea, 4 dead

Published Jan 13, 2018, 1:15 pm IST
Updated Jan 13, 2018, 1:41 pm IST
Twenty-five children have been rescued so far.
A boat with 40 school children on board capsized 2 nautical miles from the sea shore in Maharashtra's Dahanu on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)
 A boat with 40 school children on board capsized 2 nautical miles from the sea shore in Maharashtra's Dahanu on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: At least four school children died and as many as 25 of them were rescued after a boat capsized in the Arabian Sea off Dahanu coast in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Saturday, according to ANI.

As many as 40 school children were on board the boat.

 

Rescue operations are underway.

Coast guard PRO said ships which were at sea have been diverted to the site of mishap and ships are also sailing from Mumbai. Dornier aircraft and helicopters from Daman (near to Dahanu) have also been launched.

More details are awaited.

Tags: school children, boat capsize, rescue operations
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




