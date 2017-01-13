Thiruvananthapuram: Three Nehru college staffers suspended over suicide of Jishnu

Students and activists of various student organisations hold protests on the campus of Nehru College of Engineering & Research Centre at Pampady on Monday.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Nehru College of Engineering and Technology, Pampady, Thrissur on Thursday suspended three staffers over the suicide of Jishnu.

They are vice-principal M.K. Sakthivel, teacher C.P. Praveen and PRO Sanjeev K. Viswanathan, whom students accused of harassing Mr Jishnu.

They had dismissed these allegations claiming that they had only advised Jishnu against cheating in the exam. The college management which agreed to help the police probe also sought the cooperation of students to conduct the BTech exams scheduled for Friday and afterwards.

Meanwhile, students of the Toms College of Engineering, Kottayam, submitted a complaint to education minister C. Raveendranath on Thursday alleging that they are not even allowed to go home on holiday claiming it as fully residential campus.

They claimed the chairman of the college would personally visit the hostel rooms of all female students in the evenings. They are denied privacy and even not allowed to wear shawls when the chairman was around. They are often asked to read what is written on others T-shirts.

Meanwhile, 120 self-financing engineering colleges affiliated to Kerala Self-Financing Engineering College Management Association in the State observed a shutdown Thursday against the vandalisation of their state head office here by activists of the KSU.