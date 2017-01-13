Nation, Current Affairs

SC seeks material in support of plea against presentation of Union Budget

PTI
Published Jan 13, 2017, 1:43 pm IST
Updated Jan 13, 2017, 1:48 pm IST
The bench asked lawyer M L Sharma to take time and prepare ‘hard’ and come out with material in support of the PIL.
The court fixed the PIL for further hearing on January 20. (Representational Image)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought material and legal provisions in support of a PIL seeking postponement of presentation of the Union Budget due to Assembly elections in five states.

"You (lawyer) tell us what provisions have been violated. Tentatively speaking, we don't find any material in support of the petition," a bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud said.

The bench asked lawyer M L Sharma to take time and prepare "hard" and come out with material in support of the PIL.

The court then fixed the PIL for further hearing on January 20. Earlier, the bench had refused to accord urgent hearing to the plea.

The PIL has also sought a direction to strip BJP of its lotus election symbol for alleged violation of the model code of conduct which came into effect after declaration of Assembly polls in five states.

The PIL said the Centre be directed to present the Union Budget in the financial year 2017-18 which would commence from April 1, instead of the proposed February 1 date.

It also said that the central government be restrained from declaring "any relief, programme, financial budget until the states' elections are over" as they would violate the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The Election Commission had on January 4 come out with the schedule of Assembly elections to be held in five states, including Uttar Pradesh.

The Centre has already decided to convene the Budget Session of Parliament from January 31 to present the Budget for 2017-18 fiscal the very next day.

Tags: supreme court, union budget, assembly elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

