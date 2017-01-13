Nation, Current Affairs

Centre tells Telangana not to dig past for AP Bhavan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 13, 2017, 1:49 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2017, 2:56 am IST
K Chandrasekhar Rao had written to the Union home ministry previously, briefing them on the history of AP Bhavan.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The Union home ministry asked the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to act in accordance with the AP Reorganisation Act, and not bring up historical facts regarding the sharing of assets of AP Bhavan.

Home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi held a meeting with the officials of the AP and Telangana governments on Thursday via video conference.

The meeting was attended by chief secretary S.P. Singh and principal secretary of the finance department K. Rama Krishna Rao on behalf of the Telangana government, and by chief secretary S.P. Tucker and principal secretary of State Reorganization L. Premachandra Reddy on behalf of the AP government.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had written to the Union home ministry previously, briefing them on the history of AP Bhavan.

He stated that the AP government had no right over AP Bhavan, which historically belonged to Telangana State only. In view of this, the Union home secretary commented that “Telangana state was formed on the basis of the AP Reorganisation Act; and if the sharing of the assets of AP Bhavan were to be decided based on historical evidence, then history would have to be dug up on many other matters as well.”

Mr Singh told the Union home secretary that he would send his government’s response on the matter after discussion with the Chief Minister.

Mr Tucker, while maintaining that the assets of AP Bhavan should be shared between the two states as per the AP Reorganization Act, requested the home secretary to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Tags: ap reorganisation act
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Rao pointed out that erstwhile Nizams bought the land on which AP Bhavan was built and hence should be given solely to Telangana.

Telangana claims Andhra Pradesh Bhavan, to trigger another row

K Chandrasekhar Rao writes to Rajnath, seeking rights over building.
24 Jun 2016 1:43 AM
The TS government has proposed that AP take all vacant lands and leave all buildings, including the AP Bhavan, to it. (Representational image)

Centre convenes meeting on sharing of AP assets in Delhi

Undivided AP state had over 20 acres of land in Delhi.
09 Nov 2016 2:31 AM

Technology Gallery

2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's what a Chennai cabbie did after asking passenger for Rs 2000 note

Many have been using it to avoid paying at toll booths (Photo: AFP)
 

Trump filled presser with staffers who laughed and applauded: report

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. (Photo: AP)
 

Bairavaa movie review: Vijay saves inadequately etched film

A still from the film.
 

Vin Diesel dodges questions on Donald Trump, focuses on film’s promotion

Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone and D. J Caruso dressed in Indian attire. The film is releasing on January 13.
 

In a rare gesture, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa flies solo in MiG-21

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa flies MiG-21 'Type-96' aircraft (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

Watch: Vin Diesel kisses Deepika Padukone in front of huge crowd of fans

The highly anticipated film is set to release on January 14, much before its US release.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad techie gets Hyundai to drop handling charges

Hyundai Elite i20 (Representational Image)

J&K Govt warns employees of action if failed to attend R-Day

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Amazon writes to Sushma, apologises over sale of tricolour doormats

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: AP)

PM's photos at petrol pumps violate model code: EC

A poster showing photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Lt General Sarath Chand appointed new Vice Chief of Army Staff

Lieutenant General Sarath Chand, Vice Chief of Army Staff. (Photo: Twitter | @SpokespersonMoD)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham