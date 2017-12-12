search on deccanchronicle.com
TN honour killing: Father-in-law, 5 others get death for murdering man

PTI
Published Dec 12, 2017, 4:57 pm IST
Updated Dec 12, 2017, 5:03 pm IST
The judge acquitted three other accused, including the mother of the woman, a Caste Hindu.
 Kausalya, who escaped with injuries, had said her father was totally opposed to their relationship and threatened to act against Shankar. (Photo: DC)

Tirupur: Six people were sentenced to death by a court in Tirupur on Tuesday in connection with the suspected honour killing of a 22-year old Dalit man in full public view in nearby Udumalpet in March last year.

Those sentenced to death included the father of the woman, who had married the Dalit man despite opposition from her family.

 

Tirupur Principal District and Sessions Judge Alamelu Natarajan also sentenced another accused to life term and another to five years imprisonment in the case.

During the trial, the prosecution has argued that it was a case of honour killing.

The case drew outrage as a video showing the savage attack by three persons who hacked the man, Shankar, and his wife Kausalya near a busy road on March 13, 2016 was telecast by TV channels.

In the video, the three men were seen attacking Shankar and his wife, dealing repeated blows on them and leaving the place on a two-wheeler after the cold blooded murder even as scared bystanders remained mute witnesses to the carnage.

Various political parties had condemned the killing.

Kausalya, who escaped with injuries, had then said her father was totally opposed to their relationship and threatened to act against Shankar.

