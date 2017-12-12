search on deccanchronicle.com
Superstar Rajinikanth turns 67, keeps away from celebrations yet again

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 12, 2017, 1:54 pm IST
Updated Dec 12, 2017, 1:54 pm IST
Rajinikanth's birthday is usually celebrated in a gala way with fans pouring milk on huge posters of the actor in a ritualistic.
Megastar Rajinikanth, who turns 67 on December 12, is keeping his birthday celebrations low-key as a mark of respect to the 400 fishermen still missing after Cyclone Ockhi ran its devastating course along the west coast last week. (Photo: File)
 Megastar Rajinikanth, who turns 67 on December 12, is keeping his birthday celebrations low-key as a mark of respect to the 400 fishermen still missing after Cyclone Ockhi ran its devastating course along the west coast last week. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Megastar Rajinikanth, who turns 67 on December 12, is keeping his birthday celebrations low-key as a mark of respect to the 400 fishermen still missing after Cyclone Ockhi ran its devastating course along the west coast last week.

This is the third year in a row the Tamil star has kept celebrations quiet – much to the disappointment of his fans. He did not go overboard in 2015 because of the Chennai floods and in 2016 as Jayalalithaa passed away a few days before his birthday.

 

The date 12/12 holds a new definition for Thalaiva fans who wait the entire year to make the actor's birthday grander but this year Rajinikanth will spend the day out of town at a secret location. 

Enthusiastic Rajini fans celebrated their icon's birthday by conducting prayers, even as many of them thronged to Tamil Nadu with a hope of catching a glimpse of the actor, currently busy with 'Kaala-Karikaalan', touted as a sequel to his 2016 hit 'Kabali'.

Fans of the actor gathered outside Rajinikanth's house in Chennai to celebrate his birthday. 

Huge posters were put up by the actor's fan in parts of Tamil Nadu to celebrate the birth day.

Rajinikanth's fans in Japan too left no stone unturned to make the big-day memorable.

The fans also got a wonderful surprise for Rajini's birthday. The makers of Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Kala-Karikalan’ dropped a new poster of the film.

Actor Dhanush, also the son-in-law of Rajinikanth, announced the launch of the film's second look coinciding with the veteran star's birthday on Tuesday. 

The actor is looking rugged in a greasy black shirt and dark glasses. 

The film, being produced by Dhanush, has already set off a buzz among his fans and is said to be one of the most awaited films and has a number of popular actors including Bollywood names like Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Anjali Patil and Samuthirakani.

According to reports, Rajini was supposed to make a big decision on the day of his birthday, “to float his own party and plunge into politics”.

But it looks like a quiet birthday, with the superstar keeping a low profile.

Rajinikanth's birthday is usually celebrated in a gala way with fans pouring milk on large posters of the actor, some of them as tall as three-storey buildings, in a ritualistic way to show their respect and affection. 

Rajinikanth is currently working in two films – ‘2.0’ directed by Shankar starring Akshay Kumar, which is to hit the screens early in 2018, and ‘Kaala’, a film by Paa Ranjith.

Political and cinema world greeted the actor on his birthday.

The Shahenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan termed Rajinkanth a "friend" and a "large-hearted colossus".

Actor Akshay Kumar, his co-star in "2.0", also greeted Rajinikanth on his birthday.

DMK leader MK Stalin, MDMK founder Vaiko and Tamil Nadu BJP President Tamilisai Sounderrajan, actors Radhika, Kajal Aggarwal and Vikram Prabhu were among those who wished the superstar.

With input from agencies.

