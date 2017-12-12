search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Sr SC advocate Rajeev Dhavan quits practice after 'humiliation in court'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Dec 12, 2017, 11:36 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2017, 11:36 am IST
Dhavan’s decision to quit comes days after CJI took exception to senior lawyers, including Dhavan, raising their voice to browbeat judges.
Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who has a career spanning over three decades, was admonished by the Supreme Court in three cases taken up on three consecutive days last week. (Photo: File)
 Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who has a career spanning over three decades, was admonished by the Supreme Court in three cases taken up on three consecutive days last week. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In unprecedented and dramatic turn of events, eminent constitutional expert and senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan on Monday accused Chief Justice Dipak Misra of “humiliating him in court” and announced that he will not practice in the Supreme Court.

Rajeev Dhavan, 71, in a two-sentence letter to the CJI, said: “After the humiliating end to the Delhi case, I have decided to give up court practice. You are entitled to take back the senior gown conferred on me, though I would like to keep it for memory and services rendered.” 

 

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan letter to the CJI. (Photo: DC)Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan letter to the CJI. (Photo: DC)

Dhavan’s decision to quit court practice comes a few days after Chief Justice Misra took exception to senior lawyers, including Dhavan, raising their voice to allegedly browbeat judges. 

On December 6, an angry CJI had observed, “What happened on Wednesday (in Delhi-Centre case) was atrocious and what happened a day before (in the Ayodhya case) was more atrocious. Come what may, shouting in the courtroom will not be tolerated at any cost.” 

Chief Justice Misra also said, “Lawyers are called ministers of justice. Unfortunately, a small group of lawyers think they can raise their voice. You can argue with authority and conviction. Raising your voice shows inadequacy and incompetence.” 

“When lawyers argue in a manner not in tune with Constitutional language, we will tolerate it, but for how long,” he added.

Dhavan, who has a career spanning over three decades, was admonished by the Supreme Court in three cases taken up on three consecutive days last week.

On December 5, during the hearing on the Ayodhya title dispute case, several senior lawyers, including Dhavan, Kapil Sibal and Dushyant Dave, had argued vociferously for adjournment till July 2019 and threatened to walk out of the court.

Dhavan, in particular, had told the CJI to not begin the final arguments in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case as the CJI wouldn’t be able to complete it by October 3, 2018, which is his retirement date.

Apart from the Ayodhya matter, Dhavan was pulled up by the court during a hearing on appeals filed by the Delhi government in its power tussle against the Centre’s representative and lieutenant governor Anil Baijal.

He was also admonished during the hearing on a Parsi woman’s petition on her religious identity after marrying a Hindu. The top court expressed displeasure during the hearing over what it called lawyers violating decorum.

Dhavan is the author of several books and also is a regular columnist in several newspapers. He has appeared in a number of high profile cases and constitutional matters with eloquence.

Tags: chief justice dipak misra, senior advocate rajeev dhavan, dipak misra, supreme court, ayodhya title dispute case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat marries Anushka, here are the hilarious tweets that followed soon after

The hashtags #VirushkaWedding and #VirushkaKiShadi have gone viral becoming Twitter’s top trends.
 

Shillong nurse, who assisted in over 1000 childbirths, retires at 80

Kong Kyiek served at the Kharang Rural Centre for 62 years, working almost every day, attending to medical emergencies even at night. (Phot: PTI/Representational)
 

How Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Akhtar wished Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared their wedding picture on Twitter to make official announcement of their wedding . (Photo: Twitter/ Virat Kohli)
 

Govt imposes restrictions on condom ads on TV, Twitter goes berserk

The government said its decision was based on rules stating that no advertisements which “endanger the safety of children or create in them any interest in unhealthy practices” should be allowed. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)
 

Beware: Office teabags contain 17 times more germs than a toilet seat

Using anti-bacterial wipes on kitchen surfaces and regularly cleaning the mug can pay huge dividends in terms of maintaining a healthy workforce. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Having older brothers increases men’s chances of being gay

Authors of the study say that the research is a major advance in understanding the origins of sexual orientation in men.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sea-show in Gujarat: Modi flies to Dharoi Dam in India's first seaplane

Tuesday is the last day of campaigning for the second phase of voting on Thursday in Gujarat, where the campaigning has been aggressive and high-pitched. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Jisha rape, murder case: Accused labourer convicted by Kerala Court

The Ernakulam Sessions Court on Tuesday found accused Amirul Islam guilty in Jisha rape and murder case. (Photo: DC)

Snowfall cuts off Valley from country: Flights suspended, Srinagar-Jammu NH shut

The situation will be reviewed around noon and if visibility improves flight operations will be restored, Director of Srinagar airport, Sharad Kumar said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

27 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy

In another incident, the Lankan Navy chases away nearly 3,000 fishermen, who had ventured into the sea on Monday evening from Rameshwaram. (Representational image)

We don't create differences between Hindus, Muslims in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP for trying to 'spread canards and a false propaganda' to malign her party. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham