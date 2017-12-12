search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Cong trapped in Blue Whale challenge, will see final episode on Dec 18: Modi

PTI
Published Dec 12, 2017, 9:30 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2017, 9:34 am IST
PM Modi rejected allegations levelled by Rahul Gandhi that he works only for a few industrialists.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted Congress' president-elect Rahul Gandhi, saying he was born with a 'golden spoon' and has not seen poverty. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted Congress' president-elect Rahul Gandhi, saying he was born with a 'golden spoon' and has not seen poverty. (Photo: File | PTI)

Patan (Gujarat): The Congress is "entrapped" in 'Blue Whale' challenge and will see the final episode on December 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, invoking the dangerous online game which culminates in the player committing suicide, to attack the opposition party.

Addressing a rally at Patan in northern Gujarat on the penultimate day of campaigning for the second and final phase of Assembly polls, Modi targeted Congress' president-elect Rahul Gandhi, saying he was born with a "golden spoon" and has not seen poverty.

 

He also rejected allegations levelled by Rahul Gandhi that he works only for a few industrialists, and accused him of spreading "falsehood and half-truths" about Gujarat and trying to "fool and insult" the intelligence of the people of the state.

"When there are indications that the BJP has emerged victorious in the first round (of voting held on December 9), Congressmen are busy trying to find ways to defend Rahul Gandhi. One hour after the start of voting, senior leaders started shouting EVM...EVM...EVM..EVM. One senior leader, he said, even claimed that an EVM was hacked by connecting it to bluetooth. They do not understand that the EVM is a standalone machine, it has no Internet, it cannot get connected to bluetooth. Can you connect your pen to a bluetooth?" Modi asked the crowd.

"They are shouting bluetooth, bluetooth (a low-power wireless connectivity technology), but actually they are entrapped in Blue Whale game and the final episode of the game will be played on December 18," Modi said. Counting of votes for the keenly contested Gujarat election is scheduled for December 18.

Blue Whale is a mobile game in which participants are instructed to complete a range of challenges - the final of which is committing suicide. According to reports, a large number of young people who played the game have ended their lives.

Modi alleged Gandhi has been levelling false allegations against him.

"This Congress leader, on whose shoulders the entire responsibility of the party has come, has been alleging day and night that Modi works for five top industrialists of the country. You have seen me working here as chief minister for 13-14 years, I have grown up before your eyes. Have I ever worked for a few industrialists?" Modi asked the crowd which responded with an emphatic "no".

The Prime Minister asked his audience to exact "revenge" from those levelling such "baseless" allegations, and went on the list development works done by him for the poor of the country.

He said as the Gujarat chief minister he used to conduct 'shala praveshoutsav' (school enrolment drive) as part of which he would to go to villages every year to ensure 100 per cent enrolment.

"Was this work for Ambani or for the poor children of the state? I used to conduct 'krushi mahotsav' every year in which the entire government machinery, including the chief minister, used to go to villages to guide farmers on latest technology. Was this for Ambani-Adani, Tata-Birla or for the poor farmers of the country?" Modi claimed Rahul Gandhi and the Congress were spreading "lies".

"We have problem with this blatant lie that has been spread by the Congress. You have not seen what is poverty. You do not know the pain one feels when you are walking barefoot and stone pierces your feet. You were born with a golden spoon," he said.

Gandhi has been alleging that Modi works just for 5-10 top industrialists of the country.

"Our problem is, by repeating the same falsehood for over two months, you are underestimating the intelligence of the people of Gujarat. You are trying to fool people. You are insulting the people of this state," Modi said, adding voters are not fools and it will show in the election results.

The second and final phase of polling in 93 Assembly seats will be held on December 14.

Tags: narendra modi, gujarat polls, blue whale, congress entrapped in blue whale challenge
Location: India, Gujarat




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Having older brothers increases men’s chances of being gay

Authors of the study say that the research is a major advance in understanding the origins of sexual orientation in men.
 

See photos and videos: Love takes over as Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma marry in Italy

There was song and dance, there was love and there were some "Oh, so cute" moments as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married amidst the presence and blessings of family members, a few friends and priests in Italy on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Retirement linked to longer and better sleep, says study

Study suggests sleep quality, a key component of our health, is considerably poorer during the working years. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

From ad shoot, dating, heartbreak to marriage: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma love story

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Italy on Monday. (Photo: Anushka Sharma / Twitter)
 

It's official! Virat Kohli marries Anushka Sharma in Italy; see pics

The wedding is currently being attended by only close family members and friends, and given the short list of invitees, the couple is set to host another reception in Mumbai on December 26. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Jharkhand hosts open kissing contest for couples competing for longest kiss

Marandi claims it's a way to reduce divorce rates (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gujarat polls: Nana Patole shares stage with Rahul at Gandhinagar, hits out at Modi

Nana Patole, who recently resigned from Lok Sabha and the BJP, claimed that when some elderly MPs rose to ask PM questions, he abused them and asked them to sit. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Ahmedabad Police cancels roadshow, PM has plan B: Sea plane on Sabarmati

In his tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, 'With air, roads & rail connectivity, our Government is making efforts for harnessing waterways. All this is for 125 crore Indians!' (Photo: PTI | File)

Andhra Pradesh gets Rs 912 crore for housing programme

he Centre categorically said that Aadhaar seeding of beneficiaries was necessary for release of funds sanctioned by the CSMC for the housing programme. (Representational image)

Finance wing needs to be ramped up to get things done at Delhi

The bureaucrat asked why the Centre was non-committal on releasing statistics related to the collection of Krishi Kalyan cess, education cess and Swachh Bharat cess, and wondered how these funds are being spent. (Representational image)

Andhra Pradesh awaits Central funds for loan waiver phase-3

The state had taken funds from the Centre in August and November, which were adjusted towards Dwcra loans and payments to contractors.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham