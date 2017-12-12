search on deccanchronicle.com
Hyderabad: Chill in the air as mercury dips to 12.7 degrees Celsius

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | INDULEKHA ARAKKAL
Published Dec 12, 2017, 1:10 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2017, 3:29 am IST
Telangana districts record below 10ºC; IMD says there will be more nip in the air.
In December 2016, the lowest temperature of 10.9ºC was recorded. (Photo: PTI/ Representational Image)
Hyderabad: A minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Ginnedari of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district in the last 24 hours. Temperatures of around 8.2ºC were recorded in some villages of Medak and Sangareddy districts.

In Hyderabad city, the temperature dipped to 12.7ºC, a departure of two degrees from normal and the lowest recorded so far this year. Officials of the local weather bureau said that in December 2016, the lowest temperature of 10.9ºC was recorded towards the end of the month. They expect it to get colder than that this year, as temperatures have already begun to dip in the second week of December.

 

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) director Y.K. Reddy said, “Temperatures will continue to be low for the next two days because of the effect of the north-eastern winds over the state. There is also a western wind disturbance which is mainly affecting the northern region. We can expect a slight rise in temperatures after two days, but many villages will be colder as compared to last year.”

This cold weather is expected to continue for the rest of the week, at least until December 17, with the minimum temperature not rising above 14 degrees Celsius. However, the nip in the air will last till about 8 am or 9 am.

The IMD is also recording an additional dip of 2 degrees in certain parts of Hyderabad such KBR Park, the University of Hyderabad, Osmania University, Agricultural University, and some parts of Jubilee Hills.

“There is a difference of one or two degrees in these places because they have open spaces with a lot of greenery. Usually, the lowest temperatures of the winter are recorded in Khammam district for the same reason. There is no increase in wind movement in these areas, however, there is a noticeable chill in the air,” says Mr Y.K. Reddy.

Although officials haven't released any specific precautions for the winter, citizens have been advised to take regular precautionary measures to ensure that they do not fall ill this season.

Tags: minimum temperature
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




