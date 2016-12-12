Mumbai dentist stabs wife, sits beside her body for 3 hours

The police said that Tanuja was declared dead on arrival at Sion Hospital. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: A dentist from Mumbai’s Matunga area stabbed his 36-year-old wife to death following an argument over finances on Sunday.

According to reports, to make matters worse, Umesh Babole then sat by the body for three hours before calling the police to inform them of his crime.

On Sunday morning, Umesh reportedly had a particularly nasty dispute with Tanuja at 6.30 in the morning that spiraled out of hand. Following this, Babole killed her in a fit of rage and sat beside the body, now lying in a pool of blood, till 9:30 am.

Police then questioned him over the phone on his location and reached the spot immediately. Babole was arrested immediately and the knife used to kill Tanuja was also recovered from his possession, said reports.

The couple had been married for 7 years and have a 4-year-old child who was sleeping in another room at the time of the incident.

A police officer from Shivaji Park police station said that the couple argued frequently. Tanuja had been living at her parents' residence but had returned to her husband on Saturday. On Sunday morning, the two had a heated argument following which he killed her.

However, a resident of the building said, "We did not hear any commotion between the two. They rarely spoke to the residents of the building and only greeted us with a smile when we saw them around. We came to know about the incident only after the police reached their house."

The police said that Tanuja was declared dead on arrival at Sion Hospital. They added that she had filed a domestic violence case against her husband eight months ago.

The husband has been arrested under section 302 of the IPC. He was also produced in a court on Sunday evening and sent to police custody.