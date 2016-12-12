World, Neighbours

India's dream of splitting our country 'nothing but a fallacy': Pakistan

PTI
Published Dec 12, 2016, 9:04 pm IST
Updated Dec 12, 2016, 9:05 pm IST
Interior Minister Nisar Ali Khan claimed that the Modi government had 'erected a wall of hatred' against Kashmiris and Indian Muslims.
Pakistan Interior Minister Nisar Ali Khan. (Photo: AFP)
Islamabad: India's dream of splitting Pakistan into several geographical entities is "nothing but a fallacy", Interior Minister Nisar Ali Khan said on Monday, a day after Home Minister Rajnath Singh warned that Pakistan would get "splintered" into 10 pieces if it failed to quell terrorism.

"BJP's dream of splitting Pakistan is nothing but a fallacy," Nisar said, describing Rajnath's remarks as just a "shallow claim".

"India is being divided not by any other country, but its own policies," Khan was quoted as saying by Radio Pakistan.

Addressing a Martyrs' Day function in Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said on Sunday, "Pakistan came into existence after India got divided on religious lines but it could not keep itself united. In 1971, it got split into two and, if it does not mend its ways, it will get splintered into 10 pieces and India will have no role in it."

Responding to Singh's remarks, Khan claimed that life has become miserable for minorities in India and they are "facing risks and threats under the Modi government."

"Indian government has erected a wall of hatred in the whole country. BJP government's hands are stained with the blood of innocent Kashmiris," he said.

Khan went on to accuse India of openly interfering in Balochistan and other parts of Pakistan.

"We wish peace in the region, however, will not accept Indian hegemony," he asserted.

Khan claimed arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav and other Indian agents in Pakistan is "clear proof of Indian meddling into Pakistan affairs."

Jadhav, who was reportedly arrested in Balochistan after he entered from Iran, has been accused by Pakistan of planning "subversive activities" in the country.

Tags: nisar ali khan, pakistan, india, rajnath singh, 1971 war
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

