Hyderabad man saves NRI land, asks him to adopt village

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Dec 12, 2016, 1:47 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2016, 2:03 am IST
The gang had created fake documents and was trying to dispose of the land.
HYDERABAD: A Good Samaritan in the city has got an NRI tycoon Deepak Kant Vyas, founder of Redberri Global Corp., St. Louis, to adopt a village near Bibinagar in Yadadri district.

When the Samaritan noticed that someone was grabbing a 24-acre land belonging to Mr Vyas, he Googled the tycoon and mailed him an alert. The gang had created fake documents and was trying to dispose of the land.

Mr Vyas, who had never returned to his native village in Bibinagar, met minister K.T. Rama Rao when he was in Chicago, and complained to him. On the minister’s directions, revenue and Cyberabad police officials arrested 10 members of the gang. Mr Vyas offered a reward to the Samaritan but he refused the money and asked him to provide health and education facilities by adopting the village. In October, Mr Vyas met Mr Rama Rao in Chicago and submitted a memorandum. Following this, the minister directed revenue and police department to launch a search operation in Bibinagar. Special teams were formed by Rachakonda Commissionerate.

Realtors faked NRI land papers
Police commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwath said, “The plan was to encroach on the land to the extent of 24 acres, it involved forgery, fabrication of revenue records, creation of fake Aadhaar card by nearly 21 persons in Survey No. 567,569,583 of Raghavapuram (v) Bibinagar (m) Yadadri district.”

He said Mr Vyas had not seen the land for 15 years. “Noticing this situation, one Korni Mahesh, a real estate businessman, and 20 others created fake documents, passbooks, and even rubber stamps with the designation of the mandal revenue officer and the revenue divisional officer,” Mr Bhagwath said.

“The role of the sub-registrar will be ascertained after a thorough verification of the records. The police on December 15 arrested 15 members of the gang and six are absconding,” he said.

After the operation ended, Mr Vyas thanked the city resident and offered to help him. The Samaritan turned the offer down and instead urged him to adopt Bibinagar to strengthen its health and educational facilities. The NRI is in talks about the adoption.

Minister K.T. Rama Rao said, “Public is requested to go for registration of any particular piece of land or plot or a house with proper documents containing link documents, government fee receipts, encumbrance certificate and the original certificate of the revenue department. Without proper link documents public should not go for registration of any property.”

