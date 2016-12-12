Contractor, planner held for Hyderabad building collapse

Locals and rescue workers search for bodies feared buried under the debris of a collapsed five-storey building at Nanakramguda on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police has arrested the owners, contractor and building planner for the collapse of the seven-storey building in Nanakramguda in which 11 persons lost their lives on Thursday night.

Police arrested owners T. Satyanarayana Singh, 66, his son T. Anil Kumar, 40, contractor B. Venu Gopal, 38, and building planner and civil engineer A. Shivarama Krishna, 30. All of them were sent to judicial remand after being produced in court.

Investigation officials said that the charges against Bengaluru-based Sumadhura Cons-tructions, which had carried out a deep excavation just behind the collapsed building, were being investigated.

“It was found that the excavation was very close to footing and compromised its load-bearing capacity. We are examining whether the deep excavation could have been a major cause for the collapse of the building. The reports from experts on this issue is awaited,” said a CCS official.

Police said experts were examining the structural design of the previous buildings constructed by Satyanarayana Singh and other accused. Based on their report, further action would be initiated.