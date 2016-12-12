Nation, Current Affairs

Could've dragged Mamata by hair and thrown her out: WB BJP chief stirs row

PTI
Published Dec 12, 2016, 7:39 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2016, 9:50 am IST
Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said Mamata Banerjeed had lost her mind.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh stirred a controversy on Sunday and said that his party could have dragged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by her hair and thrown her out of Delhi when she was protesting against demonetisation.

“Jab woh Delhi mein natak kar rahi thi, hum chahte toh unka baal pakad ke nikal sakte the, humari police hain wahan par hum aisa nahi karte (When she was doing drama in Delhi, we could have caught her by the hair and thrown her out, we have our police over there but we do not do such things," Ghosh was quoted saying in reports.

He said that the Trinamool Congress supremo has lost her mind after the demonetisation drive and that was the reason behind her recent visits to Delhi and Patna.

Speaking at a meeting of the party's youth wing held at Paschim Medinipore district's Jhargram yesterday, Ghosh said Banerjee has lost her mind and is crying for losing thousand of crores of rupees in the recent demonetisation of higher currency notes.

"That was why she (Banerjee) is visiting New Delhi and Patna. And failing to achieve anything, she is sitting in Nabanna (Secretariat). We had thought that she will ultimately jump in the Ganges... this person (Banerjee) has lost her mind and we are not ready to see her insanity... the state's people have realised their mistake of bringing in the change in West Bengal," Ghosh said.

Reacting sharply to Ghosh's statement, the TMC today said that after failing to fight Banerjee on her stand on demonetisation, the BJP has started spewing "dangerous personal threats to the Bengal CM".

"The BJP cannot fight Mamata Banerjee on policy, good governance and her principled stand on demonetisation on behalf of millions who are affected," the statement released by TMC said.

"BJP is desperate to silence the voice of the opposition. So how low do they stoop? The Bengal BJP president spews deeply dangerous, threatening, abusive and completely false personal statements against her. A new low in politics," it said.

Tags: tmc, demonetisation, mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

