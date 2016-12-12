Nation, Current Affairs

Deccan Chronicle wins Unicef award for toilet dignity report

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 12, 2016, 1:47 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2016, 1:50 am IST
The report was short-listed out of 172 news stories in the print media.
Cine writer Dr Paruchuri Gopala Krishna, former IAS officer and jury chairperson Rachel Chatterji and Unicef TS incharge Sanykutty George present the Unicef media award to DC’s U. Sudhakar Reddy for his reports on a teenager ending her life as her house did not have a toilet. (Photo: DECCAN CHRONICLE)
Hyderabad: Deccan Chronicle was presented the Unicef media award for a report on children’s issues on Sunday. The report by Mr U. Sudhakar Reddy was awarded in the child and maternal health category for “effectively bringing out the importance of a toilet for the dignity of a girl.”

The award was presented to mark 70 years of the the UN agency by Unicef officer-in-charge for AP, Telangana and Karnataka Sonykutty George, jury chairperson and retired IAS officer Rachel Chatterjee, Centre for Media Studies director general P.N. Vasanthi and film writer Paruchuri Gopala Krishna.

The report published on January 26, 2016, which was picked for the Unicef media award.

The report was short-listed out of 172 news stories in the print media. A second story from DC, on young girls selling their eggs, was also nominated in the category.

The citation said, “Well-written article on toilet using the case of a young girl, Rekha, and her embarrassment in defecating in the open. It also explains the sanitation scenario at Gundala in Nalgonda district with respect to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Tags: unicef media award, children issues
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

