Andhra Pradesh: Eastern Naval Command gears up for Vardah cyclone

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 12, 2016, 3:14 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2016, 3:15 am IST
Eastern Naval Command's 30 diving teams with relief material are ready to be pressed into service.
Prakasam district in-charge collector Hari Jawaharlal inspects arrangements to face Cyclone Vardah at Kothapatnam coast on Sunday. (Photo: DC)
Visakhapatnam: In preparation for any relief efforts needed in support of those affected by the severe cyclone Vardah, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) has been put on a high degree of readiness. The severe cyclone lay about 450 km from the area situated East North East of Chennai. It is likely to make a landfall north of Chennai in the afternoon/evening of Monday.

All operational ships have been readied up and kept on standby to undertake any humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operation including evacuation should the situation demand.

These ships have been assigned additional divers, doctors, inflatable rubber boats, integral helicopters and relief material that include food, tents, clothes, medicines and blankets sufficient enough to cater to over 5,000 persons in need.

Additionally, 30 diving teams with Gemini boats and four platoons with additional relief material are ready to be pressed into service at a short notice. ENC is closely monitoring the developments with the Flag Officer, Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Naval Area (FOTNA) being in constant communication with the State Administration to augment rescue and relief operations.

Naval aircraft are also on standing by at the Naval Air Stations Rajali and Dega to undertake reconnaissance, rescue, casualty evacuation and air drop of relief material to the stranded, said a ENC senior official.

People advised to stay indoors
In a swift turn of events, the very severe cyclonic storm —Vardah is now heading towards north Tamil Nadu (and south coastal AP). Being the third this season, Vardah is the only cyclone to have intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm after Hudhud — which devastated Vizag city in 2014.

The NDMA has advised the people of south coastal AP and north Tamil Nadu to stay indoors till Monday night and stock up essential commodities, medicines and drinking water in abundance.

Since Vardah is expected to cross the coast as either a severe cyclone or cyclone, it has potential to cause severe damage with wind speed expected to be more than 100 kmph. Damages to power and communication lines, crops and thatched huts are expected.

Meanwhile the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has positioned five teams (two in Nellore, 1 at Sullurpeta, 1 in Prakasam district and 1 in Chittoor district) in Andhra Pradesh and 6 teams in Tamil Nadu.

The wind speed would reach 100 kmph along and off the coast of Prakasam and Nellore districts and north Tamil Nadu during the time of landfall. Tidal waves of about one metre-height above astronomical tide are very likely to inundate low lying areas of Nellore district during the time of landfall in AP.

Within a day of landing, the cyclone would decelerate into a low pressure or at least well-marked low pressure by Tuesday. Sea conditions would be rough to very rough along and off Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu coasts, commencing from Sunday night. From Monday morning, sea conditions would be phenomenally rough. Danger Signal VI was kept hoisted at Krishnapatnam port and Local Cautionary Signal No. III was kept hoisted at Machilipatnam and Nizampatnam ports.

