We don't support trolling, amounts to hitting below belt: Mohan Bhagwat

ANI
Published Sep 12, 2017, 8:15 pm IST
Updated Sep 12, 2017, 8:15 pm IST
No discrimination and oneness of our nation and oneness of the world is our goal, Mohan Bhagwat said.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday addressed the foreign diplomats at the seventh Breakfast Briefing session of the India Foundation in Delhi. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday addressed the foreign diplomats at the seventh Breakfast Briefing session of the India Foundation in Delhi and said that they don't support the ideology of trolling and those who display such aggressive behaviour.

"Trolling amounts to hitting below the belt. We don't support those who display such aggressive nature on the net and elsewhere," Bhagwat said, in perhaps the first-of-its-kind interaction between the diplomats and the RSS.

"No discrimination and oneness of our nation and oneness of the world is our goal," he added.

Several episodes of cyber-bullying have been reported in the recent days, mainly involving teenagers and small children.

In addition to this, trolling has also become a widespread phenomenon - ranging from trolling a specific politico to a whole political party.

The RSS also clarified that it doesn't control the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which it is often alleged to.

"The Sangh doesn't run the BJP, the BJP doesn't run the Sangh. As Swayamsevaks, we consult and exchange notes, but are independent in functioning," he said.

The RSS is often referred to as the political ideologue of the BJP.

Tags: mohan bhagwat, rss, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




