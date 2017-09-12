No violence can stop growth of BJP in Bengal: Amit Shah slams TMC

BJP President Amit Shah interacts with the party workers and their families who have been affected by the alleged political violence in the State, during a meeting in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Tuesday accused West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress of unleashing violence against BJP workers in the state and urged human rights organisations to speak against it.

No violence could stop the growth of the BJP in Bengal, he said.

"Today, I met the family members of the victims of political violence in Bengal in the last six months... All this happened because they did not support the ideology of the ruling Trinamool Congress," Shah said on the last day of his three-day visit to the state.

"I want to ask the people here -- is this Rabindranath Tagore's Bengal? Is this Swami Vivekananda's Bengal? No one has the freedom to play a part in any political party other than the TMC," he said.

This kind of violence was perhaps not seen anywhere else, the BJP president said.

Several people were killed, many injured and their property destroyed, he alleged, targeting the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state.

The BJP chief said development could not take place in Bengal under such circumstances. He urged human rights organisations to report political violence against BJP workers in the state.

Members of human rights organisations should visit Basirhat, Birbhum and other places in the state and talk to the victims of political violence, he said.