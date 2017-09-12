Kerala priest Father Tom rescued from ISIS in Yemen, tweets Sushma Swaraj

Kerala Priest, Father Tom Uzhunnalil was allegedly abducted by the ISIS from Yemen in 2016. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Kerala: Kerala priest Father Tom Uzhunnalil, who was abducted allegedly by ISIS militants in Yemen last year, has been rescued, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Tuesday.

The release of the Indian Christian priest was reportedly secured by Oman, reported AFP.

"I am happy to inform that Father Tom Uzhunnalil has been rescued," she tweeted.

I am happy to inform that Father Tom Uzhunnalil has been rescued.pic.twitter.com/FwAYoTkbj2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) September 12, 2017

On March 22, Uzhunnalil completed a year in captivity in Yemen after being abducted in 2016.

The Union government had formed a team headed by external affairs secretary to secure his release from suspected rebel fighters.

In a video released on December 27, 2016, the priest had appealed Indian government and the church to intervene. He appeared weak and virtually begging for his life.

Father Tom was working as a priest at the Missionaries of Charity destitute home in the port city of Aden when he was taken away allegedly by the ISIS. Four nuns, including one from India, died in the attack.

A native of Ramapuram near Kottayam, he has been with the prominent Catholic congregation for the past 28 years.