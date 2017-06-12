Punjab: Porn clip played at BSF meet on govt laptop, probe ordered

Jalandhar (Punjab): A probe has been ordered for playing a porn clip during a darbar meeting of the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at the headquarters of the 77th Battalion in Punjab's Ferozepur.

Inspector General Mukul Goyal on Monday said, "An objectionable clip played on laptop for 2-5 sec during a BSF meet in Firozpur, it was immediately stopped. But because a government laptop was used, court of inquiry has been ordered."

Officers and jawans of the BSF were left red-faced when an alleged pornography clip was played during a presentation in Ferozepur on Sunday.

According to reports, a documentary on training was to be shown to the 77th battalion.