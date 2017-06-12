Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad woman stuck in Saudi, family's hopes rest on Sushma Swaraj

ANI
Published Jun 12, 2017, 10:01 am IST
Updated Jun 12, 2017, 10:01 am IST
The Hyderabad woman has been allegedly stuck in the clutches of a doctor couple in Saudi Arabia.
Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI/File)
Hyderabad: Another case of exploitation of an Indian national on a foreign land has come to light, according to which a Hyderabad woman has been allegedly stuck in the clutches of a doctor couple in Saudi Arabia.

The woman, who goes by the name Zabeena Begum, went to Saudi Arabia on December 16, 2015. Few days after that she reportedly told her brother that her employers were continuously torturing her and beating her up.

Md. Hameed Khan, Begum's brother said, "She is facing a problem and wants to come back to India. They are giving her excess work that she cannot do. They are not paying her enough. I request the Government of India to intervene and rescue my sister and bring her back to India."

"We have written to the External Affairs Ministry," he added.

Social activist Fazil Khan told ANI, "After receiving information from Zabeena's brother, I spoke to her over phone. She has told us of what torture she is facing there. I have tweeted the issue to MEA Sushma Swaraj, who has informed the same to the Ambassador of India to Saudi."

It was, however, later reported that the Embassy spoke to Zabeena Begum's employers, who said they would send her back after the holy month of Ramadan.

Contrary to the claims, Zabeena's voice message was received by her brother that reportedly said her employers were in no mind to send her back, at least for the next six months, allegedly because of the Indian embassy's intervention.

The hopes of Zabeena's family now rest on the Ministry of External Affairs and Sushma Swaraj.

Tags: indian national, sushma swaraj, saudi arabia, mea
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

