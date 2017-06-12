Nation, Current Affairs

How was conduct judged when not in jail: HC to Maha govt on Dutt's early release

PTI
Published Jun 12, 2017, 8:46 pm IST
Updated Jun 12, 2017, 8:46 pm IST
During his imprisonment, Dutt was granted 90 days of parole in December 2013 and later again was on parole for 30 days.
Actor Sanjay Dutt (Photo: File)
 Actor Sanjay Dutt (Photo: File)

Mumbai: In what could spell fresh trouble for Sanjay Dutt, the Bombay High Court on Monday asked the Maharashtra government to justify its decision to grant the actor early release from prison in the 1993 serial blasts case.

Dutt was earlier sentenced to five years in jail for possession of arms, which were a part of the consignment used in the 1993 blasts.

The actor, who was on bail during the trial, had surrendered in May 2013 after the Supreme Court upheld his conviction.

Dutt was let out in February 2016, eight months early, on account of his good conduct while in Pune's Yerwada prison.

A division bench of justices R M Sawant and Sadhana Jadhav was today hearing a public interest litigation by Pune resident Pradeep Bhalekar challenging the regular paroles and furloughs granted to Dutt when he was serving his sentence.

The court then directed the state government to file an affidavit stating what parameters were considered and the procedures followed while deciding that Dutt deserved leniency.

"Was the DIG, Prisons, consulted or did the jail superintendent directly send his recommendation to the governor?" Justice Sawant asked.

"Also, how did the authorities assess that Dutt's conduct was good? When did they get the time to make such assessment when he was out on parole half the time?" he asked.

The court will further hear the matter after one week. During the investigation and the marathon trial, Dutt spent 18 months in jail.

On July 31, 2007, the TADA court in Mumbai sentenced him to six years' rigorous imprisonment under the Arms Act and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000. In 2013, the Supreme Court upheld the ruling but reduced the sentence to five years following which he surrendered to serve the remainder of his sentence.

During his imprisonment, Dutt was granted parole of 90 days in December 2013 and later again for 30 days.

Tags: bombay high court, sanjay dutt, tada court, 1993 mumbai blasts
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sexual assistance is helping ensure 'right to sex' for disabled people

The assistants offer much more than just sex (Photo: YouTube)
 

Bosnian boy with no hands and deformed foot becomes swimming champion

The six-year-old boy was enrolled by his parents to an academy inspite of his fear of water and has come a long way from there. (Photo: AP)
 

Vibrating yoga pants are a thing and they can help you improve your asanas

The electronic sensors in the pants buzz when the person is doing the asana wrong and tells the person to realign his posture. (Photo: Facebook/WearableX))
 

Video: Boy with trunk like nose can't eat but worshiped as god in Assam

He is now awaiting a life changing surgery (Photo: YouTube)
 

Sanjay Dutt smokes angrily while discussing daughter Trishala’s boyfriend

Sanjay Dutt in a video conversation with daughter Trishala. (Instagram/trishaladutt)
 

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Sania Mirza wishes Shoaib Malik ahead of 250th ODI

Sania Mirza congratulated her husband and Pakistan cricket star Shoaib Malik ahead of his 250th ODI against Sri Lanka. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rs 64,564 crore Brahmaputra Express Highways feasible: Water Resource Ministry

Union Minister for Road Transport Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi ticks off Sandeep Diskhit for calling Army chief ‘goon on street’

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: File)

Narendra Modi to meet President Trump in US for first time on June 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. (Photo: PTI/AP)

Missing Calcutta HC judge Justice C S Karnan retires today

Calcutta High Court Justice C S Karnan (Photo: File)

Attack on the freedom of press would jeopardise the citizens' rights: Hamid Ansari

Vice President Hamid Ansari. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham