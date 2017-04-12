Nation, Current Affairs

You protect cows, not women: Jaya on BJP leader's bounty on Mamata

PTI
Published Apr 12, 2017, 3:10 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2017, 3:15 pm IST
BJP MP Roopa Ganguly intervened in Bachchan's speech, claiming she was beaten up by 'TMC goons' and Mamata must answer.
Samajwadi Party members Jaya Bachchan speaks in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 Samajwadi Party members Jaya Bachchan speaks in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Parliament on Wednesday strongly condemned a statement by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing leader announcing a Rs 11 lakh bounty to anyone who beheads West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, with the Centre saying the state government was "free to take legal action" against him.

The issue was raised in both the Houses by Trinamool Congress (TMC) members, with all major political parties and the government condemning the statement.

Jaya Bachchan of the Samajwadi Party (SP) said in the Rajya Sabha that there was a need to take "aggressive" steps for protection of women. "You protect cows and women are facing atrocities," she added, in a jibe at BJP.

"How dare somebody talk like this, especially against women Chief Ministers particularly when women are feeling insecure? Is this the way you are going to protect women?" Bachchan asked.

But BJP MP Roopa Ganguly said she too was a woman and "I was beaten up by 17 goons of TMC in front of policemen. The Chief Minister who is also a woman should answer this."

Raising this issue during Zero Hour in the Upper House, TMC member Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said a BJP youth activist has publicly described West Bengal Chief Minister as a "demon" and announced Rs 11 lakh bounty for anyone who brings the head of Chief Minister.

Roy asked the House and the government to condemn this incident, saying "a constitutionly elected CM has been described as demon."

He said the Centre was trying to "unleash a reign of terror" in West Bengal in the name of religion and other things.

Deputy Chairman P J Kurien said the state government can register an FIR and take action.

"On such people action can be taken under the law. An FIR should be registered. Law should take its own course," the Deputy Chairman said, telling the Opposition "you raised this issue. Minister has condemned it...No need of discussion on that".

BSP supremo Mayawati termed it as a "serious matter" and said "BJP should not just condemn the statement, but should also take action."

Other Opposition parties including Congress, Left and SP, also supported TMC on this issue and condemned the incident.

Responding to Opposition outrage, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said: "I strongly condemn such statements. State government is free to take appropriate legal action on this issue".

In the Lok Sabha too, the BJP youth leader's bounty offer was condemned by all sides, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar saying such a statement by anyone was completely wrong and the government strongly condemns it.

"She is an elected Chief Minister and due respect must be given to her. We strongly condemn it," Kumar said.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said there have been many unpleasant incidents in the political discourse in recent past and everyone must work together to improve it. "This is completely wrong. All sides must exercise restraint," she said.

Raising the issue soon after the House assembled to take up the day's business, TMC member Saugata Roy said "Mamata Banerjee is not only an elected Chief Minister but a former member of this House too. It is serious and alarming behaviour and the House must condemn it. She is a grassroots leader and government must take action on it."

Fully supporting Roy, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said his party fully associated with the sentiment and such incident must not happen anywhere.

"A strong message should go from the government against such behaviour and action must be taken against the guilty," Kharge said.

Tags: bjp, mamata banerjee, roopa ganguly, jaya bachchan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: AP)

BJP disowns WB leader who offered Rs 11 lakh reward for beheading Mamata

I condemn this type of statement and Bengal govt can take action, says Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.
12 Apr 2017 12:14 PM
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Govt must take action: Lok Sabha condemns offer of bounty on Mamata's head

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said his party fully associated with the sentiment and such incident must not happen anywhere.
12 Apr 2017 12:45 PM
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

BJP leader offers Rs 11 lakh reward for beheading Mamata Banerjee

BJP youth leader Yogesh Varshney expressed anger over police action on a rally held to mark Hanuman Jayanti in Birbhum.
12 Apr 2017 9:23 AM

Entertainment Gallery

While Shah Rukh Khan met Aanand L Rai reportedly for dicussions on their film, other Bollywood stars were also spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh meets Aanand L Rai; Kangana, Kareena, others get snapped
The team of Vidya Balan's upcoming drama 'Begum Jaan' promoted their film in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya Balan and team take Begum Jaan promotions to Delhi
Hrithik Roshan and the team of 'Kaabil' celebrated the success of the film on Tuesday in Mumbai, where they also announced the winners of a competition. The actor was also seen on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' later on. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik celebrates Kaabil success with fans, grooves on Nach Baliye
Numerous Bollywood stars and celebrities were other fields were present for the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Alia, Hirani, Jeetendra, other stars make appearances at awards show
Bollywood stars were among the celebrities who attended the celebrations of the IPL team Mumbai Indians' 10-year journey in the field of cricket hosted by the owner Mukesh Ambani late Monday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, John, Raveena, others attend Mumbai Indians' celebrations
Salman Khan and numerous other stars launched the autobiography, 'The Hit Girl' of yesteryear actress Asha Parekh in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan, other stars launch Asha Parekh's autobiography
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Abhay Deol slams SRK, Deepika, Shahid, others for endorsing fairness products

Abhay Deol did not mince his words one bit.
 

This is the next best feature in iPhone 8

iPhone 8 concept. (Photo credit: Macrumours)
 

Bangladesh's Sujon Mahmud creates unique record by conceding 92 runs off 4 balls

In the 50-over match of Dhaka Second Division League on Tuesday, Lalmatia Club were dismissed for just 88 off 14 overs before opponents Axiom Cricketers reached 92-0 off just four balls. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Saina Nehwal, Jwala Gutta condole demise of BAI president Akhilesh Das Gupta

Under Akhilesh Das Gupta's tenure, India bagged the rights to host marquee BWF events like the 2014 Thomas/Uber Cup and the Super Series, while Syed Modi international was upgraded to a Grand Prix gold status. (Photo: PTI)
 

HTC U Ultra receives a Rs 7,000 price cut

HTC U Ultra launched in January
 

#bedforawayfans: After blasts, Dortmund fans open doors to stranded Monaco supporters

Many Monaco fans had planned to return home after Tuesday's game and were left without accommodation for the night. But using the hashtag #bedforawayfans, supporters were able to communicate on Twitter to arrange meet-ups and offer spare rooms or couches. (Photo: Twitter / @Papinho9)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP: Girl child welfare next on Adityanath govt's list

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Armed forces under AFSPA be exempted from police enquiry: Centre to SC

The Supreme Court on India (Photo: File)

Fresh non-bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya in FERA violation matter

Vijay Mallya

Govt must take action: Lok Sabha condemns offer of bounty on Mamata's head

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

UP govt to take views of Muslim women on triple talaq issue

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham