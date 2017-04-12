 LIVE !  :  Rohit sharma and David Warner are set to go up in arms against each other on Wednesday, at the Wankhede Stadium. (Photo: AFP/ BCCI) Live | IPL 2017, MI vs SRH: Rohit Sharma and co look to halt Sunrisers juggernaut
 
Video: Army jawan kicked by civilian; shows restraint, walks ahead calmly

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Apr 12, 2017, 5:50 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2017, 6:27 pm IST
The video features a CRPF personnel using immense restraint even when he is attacked by an angry mob at a polling booth in Srinagar.
The video shows the Jawan walking when suddenly a civilian attacks the soldier. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
Srinagar: A video where an Army jawan was seen to be kicked by a civilian, part of people security force personnel by pelting stones and raising anti-Indian slogans, surfaced online recently.

The video features a CRPF personnel using immense restraint even when he is attacked by an angry mob at a polling booth in Srinagar.

The jawan is seen walking when suddenly a civilian attacks the soldier. The impact of the attack makes the Jawan's helmet roll down the road. This caused him some injuries.

After a video gained traction, PRO of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Bhavesh Kumar on Wednesday said that they were trying to ascertain the exact location of the video and the uploader.

"This video is not made by our security personnel. We also got this through the social media. An unknown person has made this video and uploaded it. After seeing the circumstances, we think that this can be from some area of Budgam. We are trying to ascertain the exact location," CRPF PRO said.

Kumar also expressed his concerned towards the soldiers who worked in such conditions in Kashmir.

He said, "This video automatically shows the condition our security forces are working under in Kashmir. Stone pelters were misbehaving with the security forces; still the forces didn't retaliate. 53 security personnel were injured, out of which four to five are injured badly. The security personnel gave more importance to the polling parties and EVMs as they were their first priority."

In wake of the prevailing tension in the Kashmir Valley, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday deferred the Anantnag by-polls till May 25. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on April 12.

A school designated as polling station for Anantnag by-polls was set on fire in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. A Panchayat Ghar was also set ablaze in Pulwama district.

The Srinagar Parliamentary constituency witnessed lowest voter turnout for the by-polls in the wake of the clashes.

Tags: central reserve police force, stone pelting, srinagar poll violence, viral video
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

ADVERTISEMENT
