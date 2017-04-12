Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana woman accuses in-laws of dowry harassment in video, kills self

PTI
Published Apr 12, 2017, 3:42 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2017, 3:43 pm IST
The victim had earlier complained to her parents that she was being harassed by her husband, his mother, and sisters additional dowry.
The victim hanged herself with a rope that was connected to a pipe at the ceiling of the bathroom which has tin sheets. (Photo: YouTube)
 The victim hanged herself with a rope that was connected to a pipe at the ceiling of the bathroom which has tin sheets. (Photo: YouTube)

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide here by hanging herself after recording a selfie video on her mobile phone on Wednesday. In the video, she accused her husband and other family members of harassing her for dowry, police said.

The woman got married in January this year to a person, identified as Irfan, a resident Yakatpura area here.

However, she came to her parents' house in Balapur area here a few days ago and informed them about the alleged harassment by her husband, mother-in-law and two sisters-in-law, police said.

"Last night she hanged herself with a rope that was connected to a pipe at the ceiling of the bathroom which has tin sheets," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Vanasthalipuram Division) V Ravinder Reddy said.

"Her mother got suspicious when she did not come out after a long time. The mother raised an alarm and with the help of neighbours they broke the bathroom door and found the woman hanging. They took her to a hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead," he said.

The victim had earlier complained to her parents that she was being harassed by her husband, mother-in-law and two sisters-in-law for additional dowry, Reddy said based on a complaint lodged by the family members of the deceased.

Before taking the extreme step, the woman recorded a video message, which was found in her mobile phone, making similar allegations, he said.

Asked if anyone was arrested, the ACP said a case was registered and further investigations were underway.

Tags: suicide, selfie video, dowry harassment
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Lifestyle Gallery

Locals in Thailand celebrate the Buddhist New Year of Songkran by entertaining tourists with water sprays from elephants. (Photo: AP)

Tourists celebrate Buddhist New Year in Thailand
For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Vibrant traditions mark Palm Sunday celebrations across the globe
Donald Trump is busy building ties with many countries and people within his cabinet but the internet is having a lot of fun by giving him real ties to show his control. (Photo: Twitter/TrumpTies)

Netizens are helping Trump build 'ties' in the funniest way
Spain celebrates the mask festival in a traditional carnival with different characters including both animate and inanimate objects. (Photo: AP)

Spain celebrates colourful mask parade ahead of carnival celebrations
Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Globe-trotting couple earns thousands of dollars per Instagram shot
Creative photographer Kamal Bagirli places historical photos at their locations today and it is mesmerising. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man blends past with the present and it's breathtaking
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Abhay Deol slams SRK, Deepika, Shahid, others for endorsing fairness products

Abhay Deol did not mince his words one bit.
 

This is the next best feature in iPhone 8

iPhone 8 concept. (Photo credit: Macrumours)
 

Bangladesh's Sujon Mahmud creates unique record by conceding 92 runs off 4 balls

In the 50-over match of Dhaka Second Division League on Tuesday, Lalmatia Club were dismissed for just 88 off 14 overs before opponents Axiom Cricketers reached 92-0 off just four balls. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Saina Nehwal, Jwala Gutta condole demise of BAI president Akhilesh Das Gupta

Under Akhilesh Das Gupta's tenure, India bagged the rights to host marquee BWF events like the 2014 Thomas/Uber Cup and the Super Series, while Syed Modi international was upgraded to a Grand Prix gold status. (Photo: PTI)
 

HTC U Ultra receives a Rs 7,000 price cut

HTC U Ultra launched in January
 

#bedforawayfans: After blasts, Dortmund fans open doors to stranded Monaco supporters

Many Monaco fans had planned to return home after Tuesday's game and were left without accommodation for the night. But using the hashtag #bedforawayfans, supporters were able to communicate on Twitter to arrange meet-ups and offer spare rooms or couches. (Photo: Twitter / @Papinho9)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

It's high time to disintegrate undemocratic Pak: Swamy

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy. (Photo: PTI)

UP: Girl child welfare next on Adityanath govt's list

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Armed forces under AFSPA be exempted from police enquiry: Centre to SC

The Supreme Court on India (Photo: File)

Fresh non-bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya in FERA violation matter

Vijay Mallya

Govt must take action: Lok Sabha condemns offer of bounty on Mamata's head

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham