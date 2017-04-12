Telangana BJP leaders line up to learn ‘wealth mudra’

TS BJP president K. Laxman, MLAs C. Ramachandra Reddy and N.V.S.S. Prabhakar, senior BJP leaders N. Indrasena Reddy and others were among those who participated in the four-day classes.

Hyderabad: TS BJP leaders, hoping to come to power in the state in 2019, have fallen flat for “Kubera Mudra.” Kubera mudra is a Yoga asana that is considered a powerful mudra of wealth and one which fulfils desires.

Mudras are “spiritual hand gestures” in Hinduism and Buddhism that redirect the flow of energy to specific body parts or organs, mind and spirit.

About 400-odd BJP leaders, who attended the just-concluded training classes, were giving gruelling training on various aspects including BJP/RSS origins, BJP ideology, party working system, cultural nationalism, Modi mantra, Central government schemes and of course Yoga and its benefits. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been promoting Yoga in a big way in India and abroad.

TS BJP president K. Laxman, MLAs C. Ramachandra Reddy and N.V.S.S. Prabhakar, senior BJP leaders N. Indrasena Reddy and others were among those who participated in the four-day classes.

A BJP leader who attended the training classes at Annojiguda on the city outskirts told DC that senior and junior party leaders evinced keener interest in the Kubera mudra compared to other mudras taught by yoga guru Aruna.

“The yoga trainer gave tips to party leaders on how to de-stress since they are involved in public life. She showed some useful mudras out of 108 mudras. But the most appealing mudra to all BJP leaders was the Kubera Mudra since the teacher said it’s the mudra of wealth and fulfils one’s desires,” a senior BJP leader said.

He added, “Party leaders repeatedly discussed this mudra with the yoga guru who explained to them how to do it again and again and its benefits.”

Said another BJP leader: “Mudras have great healing power. They comprise five elements — Earth, Sky, Water, Air and Fire. Kubera mudra is dedicated to the God of wealth, Kubera. The mudra increases the intent of our desires. Everyone there is eyeing MLA and MP seats. Naturally, that mudra was quite appealing.”

Meanwhile, more Union ministers and national BJP leaders, including Nitin Gadkari and Parshottam Rupala will descend on the TS capital soon to address party workers.