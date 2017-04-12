Nation, Current Affairs

Kulbhushan death row: Basit mobbed at Delhi event, protests outside Pak HC

PTI
Published Apr 12, 2017, 9:41 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2017, 9:50 am IST
Abdul Basit was chased by reporters on the stairscase and in the venue lawns until he sped away in his car.
Pakistan's High Commissioner Abdul Basit leaves after attending a programme of Centre for Peace and Progress in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Pakistan's High Commissioner Abdul Basit leaves after attending a programme of Centre for Peace and Progress in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Ruckus prevailed briefly at the end of a conference in New Delhi as several members of the media mobbed Pakistan high commissioner Abdul Basit and former foreign minister Khurshid Kasuri, forcing the envoy to make a hasty exit.

Kasuri was in Delhi to attend the conference on ‘Improving Indo-Pak Relations’ at the India International Centre that was also attended by senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and noted lawyer Ram Jethmalani.

During the event, some reporters asked questions to Kasuri and Basit on the death sentence awarded to Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistani military court. But both of them declined to answer.

As soon as the event got over, reporters and camerapersons first mobbed Basit to get his response on the sentence, which has been condemned by India.

The high commissioner then sought to make a quick exit, but was chased by reporters on the stairscase and in the IIC lawns until he sped away in his car.

Kasuri sought to exit through a different route but was pursued by the media men who asked questions for nearly 10-15 minutes, including on issues of consulate access being sought by India.

The former Pakistan foreign minister was then escorted away by the organisers.

Pakistan sentenced Jadhav to death for carrying out espionage and sabotage activities in Balochistan and Karachi, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said in a statement.

According to ISPR, Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel was arrested on March 3, 2016 from Mashkel area of Balochistan for his “involvement in espionage and sabotage actives” in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province and Karachi city.

India had acknowledged that Jadhav had served with the navy but denied that he has any connection with the government.

Earlier in the day, a group of people led by Congress leader Shehzad Poonawalla protested outside the Pakistan high commission against the death sentence of Jadhav.

The protesters, numbered around 18-20, arrived outside the high commission around 10.30am and were detained and taken to Chankayapuri police station, said a senior police officer.

The protesters were detained for a couple of hours and later released, he said.

Poonawalla was taken inside the commission by police, and he submitted a memorandum seeking the overturning of the death sentence awarded to Jadhav in the alleged espionage case.

“Was taken to Pak HC from back gate to give memorandum seeking justice for Kulbhushan Now being taken back to Chanakyapuri police station,” read one of Poonawalla’s tweets.

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, death sentence, abdul basit, indian spy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

An image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested in March 2016. (Photo: File)

Sushma says India will go out of its way to get justice for Kulbhushan

Government will do everything possible to get justice for Kulbhushan Jadhav, says Home Minister Rajnath Singh.
12 Apr 2017 2:15 AM
An image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested in March 2016. (Photo: File)

Kulbhushan has 60 days to appeal death sentence: Pak Defence minister

Khawaja Asif also said executing Jadhav would not be 'premeditated murder' but the incidents in Kashmir are examples.
11 Apr 2017 7:20 PM

World Gallery

Smoke fills the air as ultra-Orthodox Jews burn leavened items in final preparation for the Passover holiday in Jerusalem.

In pics: Israel Passover — biblically derived Jewish holiday
Bombs tore through two Egyptian churches in different cities as worshippers were marking Palm Sunday, killing at least 44 people and wounding around 126 in an assault claimed by the ISIS. (Photo: AP)

Palm Sunday: Twin bombings at Egypt's Coptic churches kill dozens
A truck ploughed into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm on Friday

In pics: Terror attack in Sweden; 4 killed, 2 arrested
Kites fly in the sky during the 31st International Kite Festival in Berck, northern France on Thursday.

In pics: France celebrates 31st International Kite Festival
Boulders and debris surround homes damaged when rivers surrounding Mocoa overflowed and sent a wall of water and debris surging through the Mocoa, Colombia

In pics: Aftermath of Colombia mudslides; boulders and debris everywhere
More than 320,000 people have been killed in Syria since the conflict began in March 2011 with anti-government protests.

In pics: At least 100 killed, 400 injured in Syrian toxic gas attack
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RIP Windows Vista: Microsoft scraps its 'disastrous' OS

(Representational image)
 

WhatsApp to add new GIF option to its platform

(Representational image)
 

Sunil hilariously takes dig at Kapil and his shoe-hurling incident

The mid-flight fight betwen Sunil and Kapil had dominated headlines few days back.
 

Samsung delays launch of Bixby voice assistant on Galaxy S8

With the launch of Bixby, Samsung was aiming to break into a surging market of voice- activated virtual assistants
 

‘Men should not clip the wings of women’: Malala becomes UN Messenger of Peace

Accepting the accolade, Yousafzai underscored the importance of education, especially the education of girls, for advancing communities and societies. (Photo: AP)
 

Atlantis Space Shuttle tile gets stolen from NASA

(Image: NASA)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Undisclosed income of 5,400 crore detected post-demonetisation: Jaitley

Representational image

BJP leader offers Rs 11 lakh reward for beheading Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

DC Exclusive: Ban or not, drive ‘high’ on highways

The liquor mafia continues to function with the help of corrupt cops and excise officials, with hooch being sold in dhabas and even kirana stores.

Alwar lynching: 16 held including 11 for illegal cow transportation

Muslim man was allegedly beaten to death by Gau Rakshaks in Alwar in Rajasthan. (Photo: Screengrab)

Re-polling on 38 stations of Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency on April 13: EC

Eight people were killed and 150 others were injured in Srinagar on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham