Bihar: Unidentified miscreants shoot cop dead during election duty

ANI
Published Mar 12, 2018, 6:38 pm IST
Updated Mar 12, 2018, 6:40 pm IST
Police are on the lookout for the miscreants while three people have been arrested for interrogation.
According to sources, the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the body from a farm. (Photo: File | Representational)
 According to sources, the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the body from a farm.

Araria (Bihar): A policeman was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Bihar's Araria district area during election duty on Monday.

The identity of the policeman has not been revealed yet. He was deployed on election duty in Forbesganj town.

 

According to sources, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the body from a farm.

Police are on the lookout for the miscreants while three people have been arrested for interrogation.

A case has been registered and a probe has been launched.

