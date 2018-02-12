search on deccanchronicle.com
Army foils militant attack on Srinagar CRPF camp, 1 jawan dead in gunbattle

PTI
Published Feb 12, 2018, 11:36 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2018, 3:12 pm IST
The militants have taken shelter in a house which has been cordoned off by the CRPF.
 Intermittent exchange of fire was reported and the CRPF moved in more troops to ensure that the militants do not escape. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Srinagar: One jawan was killed in a gunbattle in Srinagar’s Karan Nagar area after the Army foiled a militant attack on a CRPF camp early on Monday, an official said.

"The sentry at the camp noticed two suspicious persons at around 4.30 am, carrying backpacks and weapons. He challenged them and opened fire as well," a spokesman of the CRPF said.

 

The militants fled from the spot, the spokesman said.

The militants have taken shelter in a house which has been cordoned off by the CRPF.

Intermittent exchange of fire was reported and the CRPF moved in more troops to ensure that the militants do not escape.

Read: Sunjwan attack: Cong asks Modi to 'personally supervise' op against terrorists

The incident comes two days after Jaish-e-Mohammad militants attacked an Army camp in Sunjwan area of Jammu, killing six people including five soldiers.

Tags: j&k situation, j&k terrorists, jaish-e-mohammad, crpf, j&k encounter
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


