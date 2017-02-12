Nation, Current Affairs

As rumours swell, Sengottaiyan denies he is CM candidate

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S THIRUNAVUKARASU
Published Feb 12, 2017, 2:10 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2017, 7:36 am IST
He quickly got himself before the TV cameras early evening to stoutly deny that he was in the reckoning.
K. A. Sengottaiyan
 K. A. Sengottaiyan

Chennai: Amidst all the high-voltage AIADMK developments on Saturday, an interesting speculation erupted in the political circles here that the Sasikala camp could well manage the Raj Bhavan wall by propping up another CM candidate to overcome Governor Vidyasagar Rao’s reservations relating to her Supreme Court verdict.

With the debate gathering strength on the social media and elsewhere, the name of former minister K. A. Sengottaiyan figured prominently as the possible alternative prepared by Sasikala. He quickly got himself before the TV cameras early evening to stoutly deny that he was in the reckoning.

“I am certainly not a CM candidate. There is absolutely no question of anyone other than Chinnamma becoming the CM. That’s unthinkable.”, declared Sengottaiyan, looking pretty emotional.

Some Sasikala supporters have been active on social media recommending that her group should quickly elect another leader of the legislature party before any further erosion happens. Governor Rao would have no option but to swear in this alternative candidate as he/she would have no disqualifying criminal cases.
Sasikala could still control the government through her nominee in the CM seat and if the SC acquits her in the DA case, she would even be able to get the puppet make way for her, the Sasi supporters say. If Sasikala does not agree to this, that might lead to the AIADK splitting and the DMK forming the govt albeit a minority one.

“Natarajan is pretty active now as the master strategist planning all the moves and countermoves on behalf of his wife Sasikala just as he had done during the post-MGR days and got Jayalalithaa into power.

“Speed is great important for both sides now. For OPS too, it is important how fast he gets the MLAs and MPs over to his side before the Natarajans come up with some master stroke such as proposing an alternative CM candidate”, he said. 

Tags: vk sasikala, c vidyasagar rao
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

First of its kind Buddha park in Telangana

The Buddhavanaman is first of its kind in the country with thematic segments depicting the major events in the life of Buddha and stories of his previous births. (Representational image)
 

Trump confident of bringing cost of US-Mexico wall construction ‘way down’

US President Donald Trump (Photo: File)
 

Canadian author says Trump win boosted sales of her dystopian classic

Celebrated Candian author Margaret Atwood (Photo: File/AP)
 

Leak: There will be no Galaxy S8 'Edge', but S8 '+'

Galaxy S8 concept image. (Photo: SamMobile)
 

Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Virat Kohli for record-breaking 200 against Bangladesh

Virat Kohli, who has so far scored 1,419 runs in the 13 Tests he as played in the 2016/2017 season, is in the form of his life. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Display-cum-charger? New technology to change smartphones

The researchers have found a breakthrough technology in which an array of LEDs on a display can absorb light and turn it into energy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

First of its kind Buddha park in Telangana

The Buddhavanaman is first of its kind in the country with thematic segments depicting the major events in the life of Buddha and stories of his previous births. (Representational image)

On the contrary: Gangamma's advice — Majja maadi

Nightclub (Representational Image)

Club us with them, legislators not untouchables

Picture for representation only

‘The greed to grab public land is incessant’

The government’s proposal to reduce the 15% reservation for parks and playgrounds has received much criticism. (Representational Image)

SUnday Story: Nhai’s road to ruin Ashmound faces threat

The Neolithic ashmound at Budikanama Pass on Ballari-Hospete Road near the Ballari Thermal Power Station and inset is the damaged ashmound – DC
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham