No MLAs in detention, we're planning next move: Sasikala breaks down

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala, who is locked in a political battle with acting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, on Sunday said that party MLAs have not been ‘locked up’.

Rubbishing allegations primarily from the Panneerselvam camp that she had forcibly detained AIADMK legislators to prevent them from crossing over to the CM’s side, Sasikala blamed Opposition parties for ‘spreading rumours’.

“You can see truth that non of our MLAs have been forcibly kept here, we are living here as a family,” Sasikala said after meeting MLAs at Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur.

On a pending Supreme Court verdict in a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case against her, Sasikala was dismissive. “Let it come, I will see,” she said.

But she issued a warning to those who had joined the OPS camp.

“Party workers, and forces now opposing us will not succeed in their attempts. We will now allow it,” she thundered.

About Saturday’s veiled threat to the Governor that she would engage in a ‘different form of protest’ if he did not make a decision on the political deadlock, Sasikala seemed to adopt a softer tone.

“Please wait and see our next move. We are working on it.”

Sasikala broke down while addressing MLAs. “You all are aware as to what extent our opponents have gone against us, we must stay together and foil their evil attempts.

“I think there is a person called Panneerselvam who you had forgotten till now. (But) nobody can even touch this party and government,” said Sasikala addressing AIADMK MLAs.

Earlier on Sunday, Sasikala claimed that it was difficult to be a woman in politics. She accused her Opposition of circulating a ‘fake’ letter sent by her to Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao.