500-kg woman reaches Mumbai for weight loss

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 12, 2017, 1:31 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2017, 2:45 am IST
A special crane was used by Saifee Hospital to carry her bed inside the hospital.
A special bed was created by local Egyptian artisans in requirements with the safety precautions as laid out by the Egypt Air for her safe transport. (Photo: AFP)
Mumbai: Eman Ahmed (36), arguably the heaviest woman in the world weighing at 500kg, arrived in the city on Saturday. A special crane was used by Saifee Hospital to carry her bed inside the hospital.

The crane was prepared according to the requirements for Ms Ahmed’s surgery, which is scheduled after the required tests and observations are completed, the medical team who is treating Ms Ahmed said.

The Airbus 300-600 of Egypt Air, which landed in Mumbai Aiport at 4 am, was modified according to Ms Ahmed’s requirements. Ms Ahmed, along with her sister was brought out from gate number five, which is the cargo section of the international airport.

As a precautionary measure, the flight was furnished with all the equipment required in case of an emergency such as portable ventilator, portable defibrillator, oxygen cylinders, intubating laryngoscopes and other drugs.

A medical team and officials loaded the specially designed bed for Ms Ahmed on an open truck, which was escorted by an ambulance and police van to Saifee Hospital.

A team of two doctors along with Ms Ahmed’s took five hours to reach Mumbai from her hometown in Egypt — Alexandria. No medical complications occured during the flight to India.

Top officials including Egyptian consulate general Ahmed Khalil were present until Ms Ahmed was safely admitted in the hospital. The hospital will be treating Ms Ahmed for free, which includes both the treatment and surgeries. Meanwhile, the hospital refused to comment anything for now, saying that they will comment in detail on Monday.

Tags: 500-kg woman, saifee hospital
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

