Preserve judiciary, protect democracy: 4 SC judges hold unprecedented press meet

The four – Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurien Joseph – addressed the media at Justice Chelameswar’s home. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: In an unprecedented event in the history of the Indian judiciary, four top judges of the Supreme Court met the media on Friday and said they were convinced that “unless the judiciary is preserved, democracy can’t be protected in the country”.

The four – Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurien Joseph – addressed the media at Justice Chelameswar’s home, an event that Chelameswar said was “extraordinary in the history of any nation” but that they were “compelled” to do it.

Justice Chelameswar said the “administration of the Supreme Court was not in order and many things which are less than desirable have happened in last few months”.

Justice Chelameswar added: “We collectively tried to persuade Chief Justice of India (Dipak Misra) that certain things aren't in order… so take remedial measures, but unfortunately our efforts failed.”

“Let the nation decide that,” Justice Chelameswar said when asked if the Chief Justice of India should be impeached.

“We met the CJI today with a specific request which unfortunately couldn't convince him that we were right… therefore, we were left with no choice but to communicate it to the nation to please take care of the institution,” Chelameswar said.

Asked to give an example of what was not in order, Justice Chelameswar said: “A couple of months ago, the four of us gave a signed letter to the CJI. We wanted a particular thing to be done in a particular manner. It was done but in such a way that it raised further questions about the integrity of institution. The same thing happened this morning.”

Justice Gogoi said: “We are discharging our duty to the nation by telling you what’s what.”

Justice Chelameswar added: “All our efforts have failed and we are all convinced that unless this institution is preserved, democracy can’t be protected in the country.”

Justice Chelameswar concluded the meet by saying: “There are many wise men saying many wise things in this country. We don’t want wise men saying 20 years from now that Justice Chelameswar, Gogoi, Lokur and Kurian Joseph sold their souls and didn’t do the right thing by our constitution.”

Letter by the four senior SC judges. (Photo: ANI)

Letter by the four senior SC judges. (Photo: ANI)