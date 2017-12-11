Rahul has proved his mettle, knows his responsibility very well: Cong

Rahul Gandhi has been elected as the president of the Indian National Congress. (File photo)

New Delhi: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday expressed happiness on elevation of Rahul Gandhi as party president and said the latter has shown a lot of mettle over a period of time and will be able to execute his responsibility well

Azad said the entire Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including the Prime Minister and his 80 ministers, was sitting in Gujarat for months but were still unable to counter Rahul.

"Entire country has lot of expectations from Rahul Gandhi. He has shown his mettle over a period of time and particularly in the ongoing election in Gujarat. Much before he was elected he has made Prime Minister Modi rattled," Azad said.

"He knows his responsibility and priorities very well," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi said at the time when the situation is 'worst under the ruling government', elevation of Rahul will prove to be good.

"In such time Rahul Gandhi has been elected as party President. In Gujarat, he has proved he is the only candidate who can be relied upon and he is even facing Prime Minister Modi confidently," Gogoi told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Congress worker and leaders across the nation are celebrating with great zeal.

Scores of workers even gathered in front of the Congress office raising slogans for Rahul and distributing sweets.

Rahul was formally declared as the Congress Party president earlier today.

Confirming the elevation, Congress' Central Election Authority Chairman Mullapally Ramchandran said the committee had received 89 nomination papers, all proposing the name of Rahul for the coveted post.

Rahul has succeeded his mother Sonia Gandhi, who held the post for nearly two decades.