search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Pakistan trying to meddle in Gujarat, accuses Narendra Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 11, 2017, 12:43 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2017, 1:40 am IST
Rahul says Modi speaks of himself, not on note ban, GST.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally in Sanand, Gujarat, on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally in Sanand, Gujarat, on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In the high-octane campaign for the final phase of the Gujarat elections on December 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi exchanged barbs on Sunday. Hitting out at the Congress, Mr Modi claimed that Pakistan was interfering in the Gujarat elections while Mr Gandhi accused the PM of dumping the development agenda. The Congress also dismissed Mr Modi’s remark on Pakistan’s role in Gujarat polls, accusing him of relying “on canards, rumours and lies just for an election".

Addressing a rally, Mr Modi raised questions over an alleged appeal by former director-general of Pakistan Army, Sardar Arshad Rafiq, on making senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel the chief minister of Gujarat.

 

“Why is Pakistan’s retired Army officer using his brain on what is happening in the Gujarat elections. Don’t all these things raise questions and concern?” he asked.

Attacking suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyer who recently called him neech, Mr Modi said, “There were media reports about a meeting at Mani Shankar Aiyar’s house. It was attended by Pakistan’s high commissioner, Pakistan’s former foreign minister, India’s former vice-president and former PM Manmohan Singh. The meeting at Aiyar’s house went on for almost three hours,” Mr Modi said at Palanpur.

“The next day, Mani Shankar Aiyar said ‘Modi is neech’. This is a serious matter,” he said.

Though Mr Modi did not name the former vice-president present at the meeting at Mr Aiyar’s house, BJP president Amit Shah said in Ahmedabad that it was Hamid Ansari. 

Mr Gandhi, while addressing a rally in Kheda district, accused Mr Modi of dumping the development agenda and talking only about himself. “For 60-70 minutes Modiji talks about himself but does not utter a word about note ban and Gabbar Singh Tax. I was sitting in a tea shop. The tea seller said, ‘Rahulji, I am making Rs 50 instead of Rs 100 I made before GST. He (Modi) has caused us 50 per cent loss”,” Mr Gandhi said.

Ahmed: How can PM rely on rumours?
The Congress V-P, for the last eleven days, has been asking the PM one question a day as part of his Gujarat campaign. Raising the issue in his rally, Mr Gandhi said that the Prime Minister does not reply to my questions.

Rebutting Mr Modi’s charge, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel tweeted, “ It’s a foregone conclusion that he (Modi) has abdicated the politics of development in both actions and words. But does it befit the stature of the Prime Minister to rely on canards, rumors and lies just for an election? This is very sad.”

Tags: prime minister narendra modi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp Beta gets Private replies, Picture in Picture mode and more

The PiP feature enables users to multitask while taking a video call. The app now has a new icon that will prompt when a user is taking a video call. After selecting the icon, a picture in picture mode will start in a new window. Users can also resize the video window.
 

Tragic death! Body of Jasprit Bumrah's grandfather found in Gujarat's Sabarmati river

Santok who was assisted by Jasprit’s father, Jasbir in a family business, later sold the business after the death of the Jasbir.(Photo: AFP/ Screengrab)
 

Hitman for Pablo Escobar re-arrested for partying, violating parole

Jhon Jairo Velasquez, known by his nickname Popeye, was paroled in 2014 after confessing to hundreds of murders. (Photo: AP)
 

Twitter roast Rohit Sharma's India as Suranga Lakmal stars in Dharamsala ODI

Suranga Lakmal ripped apart the Indian top order with four wickets. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Doctor outraged over Facebook banning viral photo of woman delivering her own baby

Facebook banned photo of a woman delivering her own baby. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

West Bengal to get its first aircraft museum in Kolkata, second in India

The Navy is expecting a clearance from the defence ministry for handing over the TU-142 aircraft to the state government by the end of December. (Screengrab/YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Garbage bins block Government Primary School

Dumper bins placed in front of the Government Prim-ary School, Vattepally, which is now closed. — DC

Hyderabad Metro Rail have floated tender for the construction of public toilets

An attempt at graffiti at the designated art spot at the Miyapur Metro Rail station. — DC

BJYM makes a din at Jubilee Hills pub

BJYM activists staging a protest in front of the Vapor Brew Pub on Saturday night. (Photo: DC)

GHMC to curb fake attendance with HRMS

According to a GHMC official, the civic house will have a master data base where services and details of all regular and contract employees will be stored.

e-pharma medicines to be more affordable

e-pharmacies will be the game-changers as they will make medicines more affordable to consumers. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham