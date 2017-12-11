search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Efforts intensified to rescue missing fishermen: D Jayakumar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 11, 2017, 1:19 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2017, 1:19 am IST
Officials have also confirmed that Maldivian local undertook search and have not located any fishermen on the islands.
D Jayakumar
 D Jayakumar

Chennai: State Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar on Sunday asserted that the efforts to search for the fishermen who went missing in the path of Cyclone Ockhi have been intensified and that Indian Navy, Air force and the Coast Guard are involved in the operation.

Talking to reporters here, the Minister asked the fishing community not to get panicky or overanxious, as all efforts are being made to locate the missing men. “Fishermen too are accompanying the forces in the search operation since they know the sea and the islands well”, he said. He also said 0that those fishermen who had landed in other States are being brought to Tamil Nadu.

 

Meanwhile, according to an official release ‘OP Sahayam’ of Southern Naval Command persisted for the eleventh day on Dec. 10 over Southeast Arabian Sea and L & M islands. Nine ships and all available aircraft have continued the search operations. Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft P8I searched over entire Maldives. Fishing community had estimated few vessels to be stranded in the islands of Maldives.

Expeditious clearance was obtained through diplomatic channels to fly over Maldives and calls were given on Very high frequency (VHF) Radio. Officials have also confirmed that Maldivian local undertook search and have not located any fishermen on the islands.      

INS Sujata equipped with mobile morgue boxes, embarked four fishermen and deputy Tehsildar Mohan Raj on Sunday at Vizhinjam port for joining the deepsea search operations. Another vessel, INS Subhadra, under routine deployment, identified twelve crew onboard two Tamil Nadu registered fishing vessels Milkyas & Felaxia about 90 miles Northwest of Bitra island of Lakshdweep group of Islands.

Tags: d. jayakumar, cyclone ockhi
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp Beta gets Private replies, Picture in Picture mode and more

The PiP feature enables users to multitask while taking a video call. The app now has a new icon that will prompt when a user is taking a video call. After selecting the icon, a picture in picture mode will start in a new window. Users can also resize the video window.
 

Tragic death! Body of Jasprit Bumrah's grandfather found in Gujarat's Sabarmati river

Santok who was assisted by Jasprit’s father, Jasbir in a family business, later sold the business after the death of the Jasbir.(Photo: AFP/ Screengrab)
 

Hitman for Pablo Escobar re-arrested for partying, violating parole

Jhon Jairo Velasquez, known by his nickname Popeye, was paroled in 2014 after confessing to hundreds of murders. (Photo: AP)
 

Twitter roast Rohit Sharma's India as Suranga Lakmal stars in Dharamsala ODI

Suranga Lakmal ripped apart the Indian top order with four wickets. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Doctor outraged over Facebook banning viral photo of woman delivering her own baby

Facebook banned photo of a woman delivering her own baby. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

West Bengal to get its first aircraft museum in Kolkata, second in India

The Navy is expecting a clearance from the defence ministry for handing over the TU-142 aircraft to the state government by the end of December. (Screengrab/YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad Metro Rail have floated tender for the construction of public toilets

An attempt at graffiti at the designated art spot at the Miyapur Metro Rail station. — DC

BJYM makes a din at Jubilee Hills pub

BJYM activists staging a protest in front of the Vapor Brew Pub on Saturday night. (Photo: DC)

GHMC to curb fake attendance with HRMS

According to a GHMC official, the civic house will have a master data base where services and details of all regular and contract employees will be stored.

e-pharma medicines to be more affordable

e-pharmacies will be the game-changers as they will make medicines more affordable to consumers. (Representational Image)

Narendra Modi silent on love jihad murder: Asaduddin Owaisi

MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham