KT Rama Rao optimistic about launching TS-Wallet soon

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 11, 2016, 2:13 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2016, 3:24 am IST
The government is taking all precautions to ensure security and privacy for users of TS-Wallet and assured that it will be user-friendly.
Telangana IT minister K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday held a meeting with department officials and service providers at the Secretariat to finalise the launch of TS-Wallet.
Hyderabad: TS-Wallet, the Telangana government’s mobile App being developed by the IT department, to enable people to make cashless transactions, is ready and will be launched soon.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao recently announced their government’s plans to make Telangana a “cashless economy state” by encouraging digital transactions.

“TS-Wallet is ready and will be launched very soon. The modalities of TS-Wallet has been submitted  to the CM for approval. The CM will take a call on the launch date,” Mr Rama Rao said.

Mr Rao said initially people can use TS-Wallet to pay GHMC bills, water bills and to avail services of Mee Seva centres adding that it will be extended to all services and the entire state later.

He said  the government is taking all precautions to ensure security features and privacy for users of TS-Wallet and assured that it will be user-friendly. Mr Rao said the government is taking steps to ensure that people can use TS-Wallet services without paying any user charges. He said TS-Wallet can be utilised to avail both government and private services.
 
“TS-Wallet logo will be launched by CM this week. The logo would be launched during the district collectors’ conference on December 14. The services will also be launched soon after,” Mr Rao said.
 
He stated that TS-Wallet can be utilised in five ways. Those having a smart phone or feature phone or computer can use the facility.  Those without phone can also use it. A call centre is being set up for the purpose and people can use TS-Wallet facility by calling the call centre number.
 
Mr Rao said it would be enough for users to avail TS-Wallet services if they have phone number or Aadhaar number.
 
He said the TS-Wallet services would be available in Telugu also besides English for the convenience of people from all sections of society.

