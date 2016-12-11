'Notebandi' is 'nasbandi' for anti-national elements: Rajnath

Kathua: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said Prime Minister Nardendra Modi's 'notebandi' decision has resulted in 'nasbandi' of anti-national elements and hoarders of black money.

"To control the menace of terrorism, separatism and Naxalism, the Prime Minister took the demonetisation decision.

"However, some people are making fun of it by terming it as 'nasbandi' (vasectomy). If we have cut anyone's 'nas', it is that of terrorists, Naxalites and people who hoard black money," Rajnath said.

He said the decision had been taken in the larger interest of the country, and appealed to people to cooperate with the move.

"Prime Minister has stated that he needs 50 days and after that the situation would improve," Rajnath said.

The Home Minister also stressed that the nation would always stand united, in the face of any external adversity, leaving behind caste and religion.

"There is no dearth of people in India who want to sacrifice their life for the country. No power in the world can think of harming the integrity of the nation," he said.

On the occasion, Singh also remembered the sacrifice of freedom fighters who laid down their lives in service of the country.