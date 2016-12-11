Nation, Current Affairs

Mumbai youth who joined ISIS held in Libya

Tabrez's case came to the light after his brother Saud (26) approached the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) office at Kalachowkie, Mumbai.
Tabrez Tambe
 Tabrez Tambe

Mumbai: A 28-year-old youth from Thane, Tabrez Tambe, who allegedly went abroad to join the terror outfit ISIS, was nabbed by enforcement agencies in Libya late on Friday night.

Tabrez’s case came to the light after his brother Saud (26) approached the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) office at Kalachowkie, Mumbai to inform that his brother has joined the ISIS.

According to an ATS official, Tabrez, a resident of Mumbai in neighbouring Thane district was caught late on Friday night from the oil-rich country, where he had joined ISIS with his friend Ali.

Tabrez was tracked from a telephone number he used to stay in touch with his parents and brother after leaving for Egypt in January 2016.

The ATS plans to question Tabrez about his friend Ali, who the family alleges had lured Tabrez into joining the ISIS. “We have not been able to trace Ali yet. It is not even clear whether he is Indian. The family suspects he is a foreign national,” said an officer.

