Police to go soft on Rohingyas staying in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The city police have adopted a “wait and watch” policy on the Rohingyas issue after observing the outflow of sympathy from various quarters, including Muslim organizations. Meanwhile, the Union government is standing firm on its stance of wanting to deport the Rohingyas staying in the country illegally. This view is being reiterated by the BJP ministers in the NDA government.

The police had proposed the conduction of a cordon-and-search operation in coordination with officials of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to identify the Rohingyas staying illegally in the city. But they have decided to put off their plans for the moment. “We have put our plans on hold. Rumours are unnecessarily being circulated through social media, and attempts are being made to communalise the issue. For the time being, we are adopting a ‘wait and watch’ policy,” says a senior police official. Over the past few days, gory images and videos of persons being brutally killed have been circulated via social media.

This accompanied by reports of large-scale killing of the Rohingyas have prompted religious organisations and political parties to organise protest meetings and rallies in their support.

“This is a very sensitive issue, and we cannot hurry. At this stage, any move will be perceived by the public as being anti-Muslim, so we have to be careful,” says another police official. There are around 3,800 Rohingyas who have obtained United National Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) cards are staying in the city.